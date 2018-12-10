Fleet Feet's holiday run to benefit Victims of Terror Fund

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fleet Feet’s 8th Annual Holiday Lights Run and Charity Auction, an evening run through downtown Pittsburgh, will raise money for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Victims of Terror Fund, according to a news release.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. at Nova Place, 100 S. Commons, Pittsburgh, for the Dec. 13 run. There is no fee for the event.

Participants can make a donation Thursday by purchasing raffle tickets to bid on prize baskets donated by vendors, community partners and local businesses. Tickets will go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and the run will begin at 6:45 p.m.

The annual event invites runners and walkers of all abilities and their families to participate in 2-, 4-, or 6-mile routes showcasing the tree at Point State Park, the PPG Place Wintergarden, the nativity at U.S. Steel Plaza and the Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square.

Last year more than 400 runners raised in excess of $3,500, the release states.

Funds collected this year will will go to the Fund for the Victims of Terror and are earmarked for psychological services, support for families, general services, reconstruction, additional security throughout the community, medical bills, as well as counseling and other services that may prove necessary for victims and first responders of the Oct. 27 Tree of Life shootings during their recovery, according to the release.

Fleet Feet Pittsburgh is a locally owned and operated specialty run/walk store based in Bethel Park’s Norman Centre II.

Details: 412-851-9100 or fleetfeetpittsburgh.com

