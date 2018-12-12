Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Children don't want mom's boyfriend at family events

Caroluyn Hax | Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Dear Carolyn:

I have been divorced 14 years and have two adult children. Recently my children informed me they do not like the man I have been dating for several years and do not want him at family events. Why they do not like him: He is the complete opposite of their father. Also, he is an attorney, so it goes without saying that he is opinionated.

He is willing to listen and does not argue incessantly, but does offer an opinion when one is not asked. I have explained to him that if a person is not seeking his opinion, do not offer one. This is especially a problem with offering parenting opinions to my daughter and son-in-law. It drives them crazy, especially since my boyfriend has no children.

My daughter finally became infuriated after he again told her how to parent, and they had a huge blowout. She wants nothing to do with him. His reaction was no better and he let me know he does not care for either of my children. This makes me sick to my stomach.

I love this man and we have so much fun together, seldom argue, and he treats me so good. My gut tells me to end this relationship because there is nothing more important than my children.

Should I, or am I not thinking rationally?

— N.

Well this is awkward.

You love him and you have “so much fun together” and your kids are, presumably, out of your day-to-day life. Really this shouldn’t even be a question.

But as the disinterested third party you brought in, I feel obligated to point out that your boyfriend’s behavior, as you describe it, is that of an utter, presumptuous jerk.

Argumentative? Smug? Boundary-challenged? Openly disrespectful of your guidance not to hector your kids? Check-check-check-check.

You say, “his reaction was no better,” as if your daughter’s fury and finality were wrong. But if visiting family meant I had someone repeatedly in my face, through roadblocks!, about the single most intimate and challenging and emotionally consuming part of my life — even someone who was an expert, but especially a spectator — then my lid would be at critical risk of flipping.

And let’s take a moment to gawk at your “goes without saying” remark about lawyers. My kindest, most open-minded friend — a walking hug of a person (hi N.!) — is a litigator. The most humane and evolved (hi, M.!)? Also a lawyer. So recognize your comment as the weak excuse it is for your boyfriend’s arrogant certainties, and note that explaining and rationalizing are how partners of rude people spend a sad chunk of their time.

Maybe he is lovely to you, of course, while being unlovely to others. Maybe you see a side of him others don’t; maybe too, he’s shrewd enough to take precautions against total isolation and summon his best for you.

Either way, you have two tough assignments. First: Move past the “what” of the opposing views of this man, and get to the “why.” Are you missing something? Are they? Is he?

Second: Figure out whether that matters. You can invest in him, invest in your kids, or choose both and keep them apart. It’s your life. See the whole truth of it — then find the courage to live it.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me