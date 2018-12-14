Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
For the Love of Furbabies owners find pampering pets a treat

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, 1:03 p.m.

Beef treats

Deborah Baker’s children may be grown, but, like many people, she is raising several “fur babies.”

When one of her dogs, a Cane Corso Mastiff, became sick after eating a commercially-produced dog biscuit, she took matters into her own hands.

“I went online and found a couple of recipes. I started making my own. We wondered if other people would buy grain-free treats. It took off,” she says.

Baker and her husband, Robert Baker, of Greensburg, opened their business, For the Love of Furbabies LLC , in South Greensburg in 2017.

In November, they relocated to 544 S. Main St., Greensburg, the former location of Patty Weir’s Paperbacks.

“We were looking for something bigger. We wanted to bring in more products,” Baker says.

“To do this we had to do a lot of research,” she says.

The business is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and has joined the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, according to its website.

“We follow all pet food guidelines and regulations to guarantee the safety in all of our products, all of our products are laboratory tested and also tested by (Robert Baker),” the site adds.

Testing determines percentages of moisture and levels of proteins and fats. Because of the moisture level, Baker’s treats must be kept chilled, and can last up to two months, she says.

Pleasing four-footed friends

On a recent weekday morning, Baker mixes ingredients including potato flour, peanut butter, eggs, bacon grease and water into dog treats, pressing the dough into bone-shaped molds.

“We have 17 different (treat) flavors, three for cats,” she says.

Varieties include beef, peanut butter, hemp, pumpkin, chicken, bacon, beet, liver, tuna, catnip and chicken/salmon.

“Peanut butter, hemp, bacon, chicken and beef are the big sellers,” Baker says.

She tries to accommodate pets with allergies, specific needs or food restrictions with special order treats.

Products range from grain-free treats to pet-safe ice cream and birthday cakes with dog-safe “chocolate” (carob), Baker says.

Making pets and masters happy

Lee Ann Roadman of Acme also owns Cane Corso (or Italian) Mastiffs, and has patronized the Bakers’ business since they opened in South Greensburg.

“There was nothing out there like what I knew the dogs needed to have. They (Bakers) do their research,” Roadman says.

“I get my toys from there, my dog food and the treats,” she says.

She’s also sampled the products, including the cakes and ice cream she’s ordered for her pets.

“Sugar is the only thing missing … It’s a human grade product. There are no by-products. That’s a big deal,” Roadman says.

Her dogs, who sometimes accompany her on shopping trips, particularly enjoy anything made with peanut butter or pumpkin, she says.

Roadman believes providing nutrition and treats that can be more expensive than discount products is worthwhile.

“Otherwise, I’m going to pay a vet bill when they are sick,” she says.

A treat is a treat

While some pets find digesting grain difficult, Baker advises owners to go easy with her own treats - no more than two a day for smaller dogs, three or four a day for larger dogs.

“They are very rich,” she says of her creations.

Baker ticks off several reasons she believes her treats are good for pets.

• Freshness

• Grain-free

• They contain no preservatives or additives

• No dyes are used

Vegetable powder or dye can be used to color “birthday cake” icing, and bananas, honey, blueberries and cranberries help flavor the ice cream cup treats she makes, Baker says.

The store also carries pet collars, grooming tools and toys.

Details: 724-289-8674

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
