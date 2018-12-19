Fleet Feet holiday run raises over $22,500 for Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh fund

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nearly 500 runners laced up their shoes and collectively ran 1,956 miles through Downtown Pittsburgh on Dec. 13 for Fleet Feet Pittsburgh’s eighth annual Holiday Lights Run and Charity Auction.

The 489 runners raised $22,578 for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Victims of Terror Fund, according to a release.

Participants ran through Downtown’s holiday scenes in what the release calls its “biggest and most impactful (run) ever.”

The annual event invites runners and walkers of all abilities and their families to participate in 2-, 4- or 6-mile routes showcasing the tree at Point State Park, the PPG Place Wintergarden, the nativity at U.S. Steel Plaza and the Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square.

Funds collected this year will go to the Fund for the Victims of Terror and are earmarked for psychological services, support for families, general services, reconstruction, additional security throughout the community and medical bills, as well as counseling and other services that may prove necessary for victims and first responders of the Oct. 27 Tree of Life shootings during their recovery, according to the release.

Fleet Feet Pittsburgh is a locally owned and operated specialty run/walk store based in Bethel Park’s Norman Centre II.

