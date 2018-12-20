Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Mom has no interest in mediating daughter's divorce

Carolyn Hax | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

My daughter, “Belle,” and her husband, “Ben,” are getting divorced. Ben’s parents have always said they love Belle, and that if Belle and Ben ever split, they’d keep Belle.

Now that B and B are divorcing, his parents have called and left messages — they want to talk. They specifically want us parents to “mediate” and help “the kids” reconcile. The kids are in their late 30s!

I do not want to talk to them, and think the idea of us parents mediating is ridiculous. My husband isn’t sure.

What do you think? I’m pretty sure Ben hasn’t been honest with his parents about why they are divorcing, and I think it is a terrible idea for us to get involved.

— Not-in-the-Middle Mom

Well, wait. I agree getting involved is a terrible idea … no, wretched. It’s a wretched idea.

But you can talk to Ben’s parents without getting involved.

If you don’t want to talk to them, then, fine, but it might be useful to Belle and Ben for you to express to these parents clearly that you do not think it’s your place to “mediate” or anything else.

Plus, you’ve apparently gotten to know them somewhat through your kids’ marriage, so why not talk? Say hello, commiserate, share some humanity.

If you do talk to them, then make sure you don’t accidentally touch the real-reason-they’re-divorcing subject by setting your boundary early: “What goes on between any couple is something only the couple themselves really know.”

Dear Carolyn:

Do I stay married or do I go? I certainly want us both to stop being so sad. I feel like we’ve learned a lot about how we got to the place we’re in, but I don’t know if too much time has passed. I felt lonely for a long time and eventually found my way on my own, within the marriage. I’ve tried to explain it as a wound that hurt for a while and then healed. But I do love him very much. And he’s a good man. So …

— Anonymous

A general question, so only general ideas. One of them being that “too much time has passed” is not a standard that’s meaningful to me. Either you have dealt successfully with the things that got you two in trouble, or you have not succeeded. Either you still love, like and appreciate each other enough after this process to build a marriage you want to be in, or you don’t anymore. These are factors of what you actually have, not of how long it took you to get it.

At this point (and without more info), the question I’d be asking myself in your position is: What am I waiting for? Either there’s something more that you want, something concrete, or there isn’t. You can either inhabit your marriage happily as it is now, or you can’t.

If there’s nothing else coming, or at least nothing else you’re expecting, then I suggest making the decision to live in this marriage as-is and make something happy of it. All in.

You’ll find out soon enough whether this is where you’d like to stay.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me