Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Mother's illness forces daughter to manage time wisely

Carolyn Hax | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared on Sept. 22, 2004.

Dear Carolyn:

Ack. I need some advice here. My mom is being treated for leukemia in a city about four hours away. She’s doing OK, but I’m a wreck. I have an older sister who’s doing what she can to help out, but I really feel like I’m all alone in this. My husband is trying to help, but I can’t define anything he can do besides buy me a new pair of shoes or two.

I just feel like my whole life is chaos — I’m trying to figure out how to handle the (heavy) demands of my job, be there for my mom and have some kind of life that doesn’t revolve around me worrying that my mom is going to die.

— Los Angeles

But she is going to die — maybe not of leukemia and maybe not soon (I hope not, of course), but of something, someday. What you fear is inevitable.

And therefore, all the time you spend fearing death is time wasted, time you could have spent doing something else more rewarding.

Your problem may seem like it’s about your mother’s illness, but it’s really about managing limited time. This was true even before your mother got sick; everyone’s clock is ticking, obviously. The gravity of her situation simply called this truth to your attention in a way that nothing else has in the past.

Call it the luckiest of unlucky breaks. So many people come to appreciate time limits only after they realize their time has expired on something — after someone has died, a child has grown up, an era has come to an end. You, though, are learning while you still have a chance to use that time.

So, use it. “Be there for her” by being there with her — and temper your own loneliness, too. Make a conscious choice to pare your life down to essentials, ruthlessly, to free up more time to spend with your mom. Be as strict as possible when you define essentials. Your livelihood, your mom, your marriage, your sanity. That’s it.

Your sanity is easy. No matter what, choose one thing that sustains you, and keep doing it. Workouts, book group, church, ending each day with a bath.

As for your job, you can treat it as the immovable base of your schedule, but don’t just assume you can’t cut back or shuffle your days. Try. You would have to if you got sick, right? And the world would have to keep turning?

Your marriage, you should both use and nurture. Define your husband’s job as running the household, also pared to essentials — keeping the fridge full and the clothes clean and the pets walked and the cars running. (This is in addition to the shoes, of course.) Then, thank him by saving a little bit of your time each week to give him your full, candlelit attention.

Once you’re free to concentrate on Mom, keep only basic goals in mind: either to help extend her life, or to hold her hand as it ends. Either way, enjoy her, now. Use this hell as a lesson, to love those you love while you can.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me