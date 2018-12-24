Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Baby Boomers remodeling bathrooms with style, safety in mind

Kim Palmer | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Nearly half of baby boomers change the bathroom layout.
Pixabay
Nearly half of baby boomers change the bathroom layout.

Updated 7 hours ago

Homeowners 55 and older may be showing their age. But their bathrooms are getting shiny new face-lifts.

And many of these remodeled bathrooms are more than just a pretty space. They’re increasingly designed to accommodate the realities of aging, with built-in seats, curbless showers, grab bars and nonslip floors.

That’s among the findings in the recently released Houzz Bathroom Trends Study. The home-design website surveyed more than 1,100 U.S. homeowners who are in the midst of, are planning or have recently completed a master bathroom renovation.

More than half of renovating homeowners are baby boomers, according to the study. Most of them plan to remain in their homes for at least another decade, and are remodeling with accessibility in mind to ensure they’re able to age in place.

“Baby boomers today account for the largest share of renovating homeowners and the largest share of renovation spending,” said Nino Sitchinava, Houzz principal economist. “A significant portion of boomers are aware of pending aging needs, and are proactive about integrating universal design features during renovations.”

Nearly half of baby boomers change the bathroom layout, and one-third remove the bathtub. Premium features, such as dual showers, one-piece toilets, vessel sinks and built-in vanities are on the rise, pushing the median price for renovating a master bath to $7,000-$16,000 for a major makeover of a large master bath.

Other findings:

Shades of gray

Neutral color palettes are the overwhelming choice for newly renovated bathrooms, with gray the preferred hue for walls and flooring, ahead of white and beige. White remains the top color choice (35 percent) for cabinets, but gray cabinets are rising steadily, from 10 percent in 2016 to 16 percent in 2018.

Metals, mixed and matched

A majority of homeowners choose matching metal finishes for fixtures and hardware, with brushed or satin nickel the top choice (38 percent). But 2 in 5 homeowners are mixing it up, combining different metal finishes in the same bathroom.

Style matters

More than 4 in 5 homeowners report changing the design style of their master bathrooms when renovating. Contemporary style is the top choice (20 percent), and more than half of remodeled bathrooms are described as contemporary, modern or transitional. Just 14 percent of today’s bathroom renovations are traditional, although “farmhouse style” is on the rise.

Details: houzz.com

Kim Palmer is a writer for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me