NORAD, Google compete with their Santa trackers

Tracking Santa. For as long as Santa has been bringing presents, the whereabouts of the jolly old elf have been monitored.

In days gone by, it was parents that informed children, "I think I hear Santa's sleigh."

Nowadays, technology has taken over. For more than 60 years, people have been relying on NORAD (and the Continental Air Defense Command) to track Santa's flight.

Starting in 2004, Google got itself into the game with its Santa Tracker .

There are some pretty significant differences between the two tracking systems. NORAD's tracker attempts to be more realistic (meaning "satellite-driven") while Google's is more cartoonish (meaning "fun").

And, it must not be a perfect science, because at one point Monday morning Google had Santa in Toyko, while NORAD had him flying over the Banda Sea just east of Indonesia. Eh, close enough, right?

According to NORAD, Santa was closing in on 1 billion presents delivered, whereas Google had him only at 650 million.

Either way, the Big Man is on his way. So, you better watch out. And you better not cry. And ... you know the rest.

Merry Christmas.