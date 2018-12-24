A collection of yule log videos to warm your heart and home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The tradition of streaming a video of a yule log burning on the hearth started over fifty years ago at a New York City TV station.

On 1966 TV station WPIX filmed and broadcast the burning logs in fireplace at Gracie Mansion, the NYC mayor’s residence, for 3 hours. It became a holiday tradition.

Now the internet is overflowing with clips you can stream of burning logs, burning evil fathers, burning houses, cats in front of a fireplace, bacon, and on and on.

Here are a few of the best … and disturbing yule log videos we found on YouTube.

‘This is Us’ Yule Log

This hour-long clip is the dramatic scene from the popular NBC show “This Is Us”, set in Pittsburgh, of lead character Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) seemingly fiery death as he runs into his home to save the family dog. Jack’s wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore), adopted son Randall (Lonnie Chavis), and daughter Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) watch as Jack heads back into a second floor window. They are frozen at the bottom of this yule log scene staring at the inferno. (Spoiler alert: Jack dies, but not in the fire.)

Darth Vader Yule Log Five Hours

The scene is from “Return of the Jedi” with Luke Skywalker setting Darth Vader aflame. The clip runs for five hours.

Ten Hours of Nick Offerman’s ‘Yule Log’

Taken from his web series “My Tales of Whisky” you can watch 10 hours of Nick Offerman sitting by the fire in a cozy, leather chair sipping scotch.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ ‘A Very Happy Yule Log’

Hallmark offers a yule log video with a happy cat and dog relaxing and wagging their tails in front of a warm fireplace. The 3-hour clip is accompanied by Christmas music classics.

Real California Milk’s ‘Cheese Yule Log’

The real question is why doesn’t the cheese log melt in the hour-long clip — that would have been more satisfying.

Applegate Bacon Yule Log

Instead of cheese, how about bacon frying in a cast-iron skillet in a hearth, brought to you by a meat company. The bacon is finished in 30 minutes.

Jesus with Yule Log

The description says “Jesus demolishes a bottle of Alamos Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina 2014) next to a yule log.“ All while accompanied by a dog and sitting on brown couch.

Several musicians have also released yule log holiday videos.

Pearl Jam

Michael Bublé

Martina McBride

Space Heater Yule Log

Add for something a little different … and noisy.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.