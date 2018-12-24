Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Kennywood's Holiday Lights ranked among nation's best

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

Kennywood’s Holiday Lights spectacular is one of the nation’s top theme parks to visit during the holidays, according to a recent poll conducted by USA Today.

The West Mifflin park is among 20 theme parks a panel of USA Today and 10Best.com editors and expert contributors selected, landing at the number seven spot following a month of voting, according to a news release.

The park features nearly 2 million lights around the site, with Pennsylvania’s tallest Christmas tree (100 feet), and the new Thomas Town™ at Kennywood among its main attractions. Holiday Lights is among only two Pennsylvania theme parks included on the list, along with Kennywood’s sister park, Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster, at number nine.

“It’s a great honor to see Kennywood recognized as one of the nation’s best theme parks to visit during the holidays,” says Jerome Gibas, Kennywood general manager, in the release. “We’re thankful to all those who took the time to vote, and to our team members who have been working since September to make Holiday Lights sparkle.”

Along with light displays, visitors can enjoy a petting zoo, a model train display covering nearly 3,000 square feet, live shows and entertainment, and many of Kennywood’s signature family and children’s rides decorated in the spirit of the season.

The park is entering its final days of operations for 2018, with Holiday Lights open from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 26-30, weather permitting. Discounts range from free admission for military (active duty, retired and veterans) all week, plus online-only deals for guests 55 and older ($7 admission) and 4 for $40 offers for the rest of the family. Children 3 and under are free, and parking is free.

Details: kennywood.com/holidaylights

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Kennywood's lights are among the nation's Top 10 for theme park holiday events, according to a USA Today poll.
Submitted
Kennywood’s lights are among the nation’s Top 10 for theme park holiday events, according to a USA Today poll.
Bundle up, and enjoy the lights and the rides at Kennywood this holiday season.
Submitted
Bundle up, and enjoy the lights and the rides at Kennywood this holiday season.
