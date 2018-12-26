Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Law firm's 'Kindness Card Project' benefits 412 Food Rescue

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Law firm Meyer, Unkovic & Scott employees created greeting cards to benefit 412 Food Rescue.
Meyer, Unkovic & Scott
Law firm Meyer, Unkovic & Scott employees created greeting cards to benefit 412 Food Rescue.
A selection of holiday cards employees of law firm Meyer, Unkovic & Scott created to benefit 412 Food Rescue.
Meyer, Unkovic & Scott
A selection of holiday cards employees of law firm Meyer, Unkovic & Scott created to benefit 412 Food Rescue.

Updated 16 hours ago

Employees of Pittsburgh law firm Meyer, Unkovic & Scott in November launched “The Kindness Card Project,” an initiative the firm’s wellness and diversity committee developed to encourage the spread of kindness and appreciation during the holiday season.

According to a release, the firm’s initial goal was to sell 800 cards and raise $1,600. That goal was exceeded in one month with the sale of more than 1,400 cards and $3,725 raised for 412 Food Rescue .

Attorney Beth Slagle is credited with leading 40 staff members in volunteering to create unique, hand-painted “Kindness” greeting cards, then purchased by attorneys, staff, family and friends. All donations collected for the cards benefit 412 Food Rescue and its food distribution and food waste mitigation initiatives throughout the Pittsburgh region, the release states.

“The compliments that we’ve received about the cards, starting with clients, family, and friends, (have) been nothing short of amazing,” Slagle says in the release. “They have been inspired by what our 40 artists have created.”

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

