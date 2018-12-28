Driving hungover after New Year's Eve carries its own risks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In addition to reminding people of the dangers of driving under the influence on New Year’s Eve, a release from AAA East Central reminds party-goers of the dangers of driving with a hangover.

“Driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after having a few drinks,” said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central, in the release. “After a night of drinking, many people will wake up with alcohol still in their blood, or they will wake up tired and disoriented.”

According to the AAA DUI Justice Link, a resource to help reduce impaired driving, the only thing that will sober someone up is time. It takes between 75-90 minutes or longer for the body to eliminate the alcohol contained in one standard-sized drink, the release says.

“It takes much longer for the body to eliminate alcohol than most people think,” Podguski said. “That is why it’s important to not only arrange safe transportation the night of a party, but also the morning after.”

Risks of driving hungover:

The AAA release says that, according to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of a hangover typically begin when your blood alcohol drops significantly and is at or near zero. Those symptoms can be dangerous to anybody behind the wheel, and can include:

• Fatigue and weakness

• Headaches and muscle aches

• Nausea, vomiting or stomach pain

• Poor or decreased sleep

• Increased sensitivity to light and sound

• Dizziness or a sense of spinning

• Shakiness

• Decreased ability to concentrate

“We wouldn’t advise that anybody drives with any of these symptoms, regardless of whether they are recovering from a night of drinking or not,” Podguski said.

Tips for avoiding a New Year’s Eve DUI:

• Commit to never driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Make transportation arrangements before you head out for the night, such as naming a designated driver, taking a cab, or using a ride share or available public transit.

• Rent a hotel room or stay overnight where you are.

Tips for party-givers:

• Offer non-alcoholic drinks to designated drivers.

• If possible, provide overnight accommodations to guests who’ve been drinking.

• Take car keys away from guests who have had too much to drink.

While on the road, if you suspect a driver is under the influence, stay as far behind their vehicle as possible and as soon as it’s safe to do so, pull over and call 911. The best protection against the actions of other drivers is to buckle up every time you get into a vehicle, AAA says.

