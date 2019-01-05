Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Leechburg Area Media Center moves library in new direction

Joyce Hanz | Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, 7:03 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Leechburg Area School District has turned the page on a new library.

Renovations are almost complete on a new Leechburg Area Media Center library and superintendent Tiffany Nix says this latest project is moving the district one step closer to providing a 21st century learning environment for students.

“We are looking for more hands-on experiences,” Nix said. “Our Creation Nation upstairs was recently completed and this is an extension of this concept.”

The library serves approximately 850 students and re-opens to the public on Jan. 7. Public hours are 4 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.

The new design revolves around STEM-based innovative and collaborative activities, such as a makerspace room with a 3-D printer, Kindle e-books, STEAM kits and more.

It’s time to go beyond the books, says Nix.

“Part of this vision goes with our renovation which is to make us more of a hands-on learning environment,” she says. “Gone are the days of just sitting and listening to the teacher speaking and reading a book.”

Created and designed by Inventionland, located in RIDC Park in O’Hara Township, the entire media center supports state-of-the-art technology with a castle/fairytale theme throughout the four main areas: a cafe, separate elementary and high school/public library areas and a computer room.

“This has been two years in the making,” Nix said. “This is a wonderful new atmosphere for our students and the community.”

Community, school connection

The media center was paid for in part by a $25,000 Pennsylvania Department of Education grant and local funds through bond issuance, Nix said.

A semester-long Inventionland Innovation Course is offered at the high school and provides students with an opportunity to compete in an innovation contest, where they pitch their invention ideas to a panel of industry experts. The course is popular, ties in with the new media center and the recently finished Creation Nation area that opened last semester in the high school.

Elementary students are digging the oversized treehouse area in the elementary section of the library said K-12 librarian Paula Moran.

“They can’t wait to finish their assignments and read at the treehouse or play. They are loving it,” Moran said. Moran keeps all of her books in a large separate room dubbed the “book room in the elementary section of the library, which boasts a large green screen suitable for future video projects, puffy white clouds hanging from the ceiling, dry-erase topped tables and a dimensional castle shaped wall.

“It makes you feel like you’re outside because there’s all of these painting and stuff on the wall, of like trees,” said third-grader Cameron Shimer.

A Castle Cafe, positioned in between the elementary and high school libraries, is in the final stages of construction.

Students from the high school Lifeskills class will operate the cafe, available to the high school students after school.

“There will be popcorn, coffee and hot dogs among other offerings. It will be open to the public patrons too,” said library director Charlene Hoffer.

Meeting the needs

Future library plans include offering workshops, technology classes, holiday storytimes, a summer reading program and art classes.

“I’d like to discover what our library can do to meet the needs of our community,” Hoffer said. “It could potentially operate as a community center through providing engaging activities and I am asking for input from anyone willing to make suggestions.”

All Leechburg district families and the public are invited to a re-opening reception on Jan. 22.

Light refreshments will be offered and professional storyteller Alan Irvine will entertain with a one-hour’s worth of family friendly stories.

Library employees and district officials will offer mini-presentations on the renovation project.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Reviewcontributing writer.

Leechburg Area School District librarian Paula Moran instructs third-graders Josephine Smorey and Giuliana Granata in the newly remodeled Leechburg Area Media Center on Jan. 2, 2019. The castle fairytale themed library offers amenties such as Kindle e-books, new computers, technology classes, a makerspace room, STEAM building kits, a treehouse, cafe and more. The district shares the library with Leechburg area residents.
Joyce Hanz | for the Tribune-Review
Leechburg Area School District librarian Paula Moran instructs third-graders Josephine Smorey and Giuliana Granata in the newly remodeled Leechburg Area Media Center on Jan. 2, 2019. The castle fairytale themed library offers amenties such as Kindle e-books, new computers, technology classes, a makerspace room, STEAM building kits, a treehouse, cafe and more. The district shares the library with Leechburg area residents.
Newly hired library director Charlene Hoffer readies the forest room section of the newly redesigned Leechburg Area Media Center. A library grand re-opening is scheduled for the public at 6 p.m. Jan. 22, 2019.
Joyce Hanz | for the Tribune-Review
Newly hired library director Charlene Hoffer readies the forest room section of the newly redesigned Leechburg Area Media Center. A library grand re-opening is scheduled for the public at 6 p.m. Jan. 22, 2019.
Charlene Hoffer in the soon-to-be completed Castle Cafe area of the new Leechburg Area Media Center. The cafe will be operated by the district's high school lifeskills class students.
Joyce Hanz | for the Tribune-Review
Charlene Hoffer in the soon-to-be completed Castle Cafe area of the new Leechburg Area Media Center. The cafe will be operated by the district's high school lifeskills class students.
The new computer room made possible by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and local tax dollars through bond issuance.
Joyce Hanz | for the Tribune-Review
The new computer room made possible by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and local tax dollars through bond issuance.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me