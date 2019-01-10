Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Galentine's Day moonlight yoga set at Heinz History Center

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, 9:33 a.m.
The Senator John Heinz History Center will hold a Galentine’s Day moonlight yoga event on Feb. 13.
Valentine’s Day may be Cupid’s chance to celebrate romantic love, but first, women will celebrate the importance of their friendships with Galentine’s Day .

The Senator John Heinz History Center , 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, in partnership with Pittsburgh Yoga Events, offers women a chance to toast to health and history with a moonlight yoga event from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 13.

Certified vinyasa yoga instructor Sarah Reed-Lieb will lead a 60-minute all-levels flow, with a special emphasis on heart-opening poses, according to the history center’s Facebook page.

Guests are encouraged to wear bright, Galentine’s shades of red, pink and purple and heart-themed clothing.

Following the class, those attending can enjoy a moon-inspired cocktail, space-themed snacks and after-hours access to the Smithsonian’s Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibition, featuring the original command module Columbia.

The event also includes a raffle ticket to win yoga practice items, compliments of Athleta; a Galentine’s Day candy bar station; and 10 percent off museum shop purchases, the post states.

Tickets are $25.

Register online .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

