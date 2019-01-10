Galentine's Day moonlight yoga set at Heinz History Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Valentine’s Day may be Cupid’s chance to celebrate romantic love, but first, women will celebrate the importance of their friendships with Galentine’s Day .

The Senator John Heinz History Center , 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh, in partnership with Pittsburgh Yoga Events, offers women a chance to toast to health and history with a moonlight yoga event from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 13.

Certified vinyasa yoga instructor Sarah Reed-Lieb will lead a 60-minute all-levels flow, with a special emphasis on heart-opening poses, according to the history center’s Facebook page.

Guests are encouraged to wear bright, Galentine’s shades of red, pink and purple and heart-themed clothing.

Following the class, those attending can enjoy a moon-inspired cocktail, space-themed snacks and after-hours access to the Smithsonian’s Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibition, featuring the original command module Columbia.

The event also includes a raffle ticket to win yoga practice items, compliments of Athleta; a Galentine’s Day candy bar station; and 10 percent off museum shop purchases, the post states.

Tickets are $25.

Register online .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.