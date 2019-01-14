'Tidying Up' leads to clean house and donation frenzy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, books for the book sale, any location.

Vietnam Veterans of America, schedule a pick-up or drop off at Red, White and Blue Thrift Stores at 890 Sawmill Run Blvd. or 935 Ohio River Blvd. in Pittsburgh, or Vietnam Veterans of America Donation Center, 154 Clairton Blvd., Pleasant Hills.

Marie Kondo’s 2014 best-seller “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” is the holy grail for clutterbugs and neatniks alike.

With her new Netflix series, “Tidying Up,” the “magic” of decluttering, donating, redding up, is again the stuff of cocktail party and water cooler conversation.

If an item does not “spark joy,” Kondo says, out it goes.

The dawning of a new year, when many of us are awash in more “stuff” than we can use or store, is a good time to wave around some of that magic tidying dust.

Kondo, and other devotees of the phrase “less is more,” is here to help.

Take it … please

From the Buy Nothing Project to the website Freecycle to Pickup Please (a Vietnam Veterans of America donation acceptance service), there are options other than a landfill to lighten your household load.

Kate Baker is administrator for half a dozen Western Pennsylvania Buy Nothing Facebook sites, hyper local gifting sites where members of specific communities post “anything you’d like to give away, lend, or share among neighbors.”

“It’s all given from your own abundance, without any expectation of anything in return,” Baker says.

Members may offer, or request, anything from coffeemakers to furniture to unopened boxes of cereal.

Offering firearms or drugs is illegal, she says. Offering alcohol is not (membership is open to those 21 and up).

“Right before Christmas we kind of had an uptick (in membership). After we reach 1,000 members, we ‘sprout’ off to become even more hyper-local,” Baker says.

Donate and/or shop

If you are bagging or boxing up your clutter — and it’s in good condition — numerous organizations will take it off your hands.

Pickup Please allows donors to schedule a pick up at their home. Regional drop-off sites include Red, White & Blue Thrift Stores and the Vietnam Veterans of America Donation Center, all in Pittsburgh.

According to its website, items may be provided free through the organization’s homeless and low-income veteran programs, or sold to raise funds for other veterans services.

Nonprofits Goodwill , Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul Society take good quality donations of everything from household goods to clothing to vehicles.

In Greensburg, Christian Layman Corps CEO Curt Hoffman says requests for pick-up of donations, including furniture, are backed up several weeks.

“We see an up trend in December, and a lot of that would be the (old) toys, because Santa Claus is bringing new stuff,” he says.

People also donate furniture, jewelry and appliances, much of which goes quickly out the door after customers go “shopping” on the site’s Facebook page, Hoffman says.

Bernadette Moffa, manager of Greensburg’s St. Vincent de Paul thrift store, says she expects a big rush in a month or so as people clear their closets of winter clothing.

“We will do pick up, but only in the 15601 (zip code) area. We do not get large appliances, but we have microwaves, toasters, mixers, coffee pots,” she says.

“We are always in need of pots and pans and silverware. We get vouchers from about 15 (social service) agencies in Greensburg,” Moffa says.

The variety of the donated goods can be astounding — new bridal gowns, Precious Moments statues, high-end swim goggles. “People are just shocked when they come in,” Moffa says.

David Tobiczyk, Goodwill SWPA spokesman, says, like other nonprofits, the biggest caveat is donations of damaged goods.

“Our rule of thumb is ‘Give to Goodwill what you would give to your friends,’” he says.

The end of December is typically one of the busiest donation times, he says, as people clear their homes after the holidays and request year-end tax donation receipts.

“January can be one of our slower donation months,” often due to inclement weather, Tobiczyk says.

Sometimes, as it did in 2018 , the agency issues an appeal for donations.

“We have 26 stores in southwestern Pennsylvania. We are very grateful for the generosity of the public,” he says.

Breathing room

Kondo, part drill sergeant, part cheerleader, leads clients by showing, not doing. Even pre-schoolers can help, she gently instructs, by folding their clothes and choosing which toys to keep and which to donate or toss.

A couple from the premiere episode discuss the stress all of their “stuff” is creating on their marriage.

They dutifully follow Kondo’s orders to pile all of their clothing on a bed, decide what to keep and “thank” the others for their service.

Kitchen utensils are compartmentalized, lids are found for containers, the sink emptied of dirty dishes. Beds are made upon rolling out of them in the morning, and laundry is kept under control. Garage shelves are lined with filled bins; the floor is once again visible.

Kondo leaves the family with the skills to restore and keep order in their home.

A thing of joy, indeed.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.