Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Bleach isn't so scary if you know how to use it correctly

Elizabeth Mayhew | Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, 1:36 a.m.
Bloomberg

Updated 6 hours ago

There is dissension in laundry rooms and grocery store cleaning aisles everywhere. For some of us, when it comes to whitening and disinfecting laundry and certain areas of our home, common household bleach is a wonder product. To others, bleach is a hazardous chemical. To get to the hard truth about chlorine bleach, I turned to the experts.

Here is what I learned.

Thomas Benzoni, assistant professor and doctor of osteopathic medicine at Des Moines University, who co-authored an article on common household bleach for the National Center for Biotechnology Information, says that “bleach used correctly and lightly around the house to treat a surface on which you’ve cut poultry, for example, is good because it disinfects, but spilling some on your favorite holiday sweater is bad.”

But more alarming than a possible laundry mishap would be mixing bleach with other household cleaners, especially toilet bowl cleaners and ammonia. Such a reaction would result in the release of chlorine gas, an asphyxiant, which can prove fatal if it comes in contact with your eyes or lungs. Benzoni says any cleaner should be allowed to dry completely before applying a bleach solution. This will help to minimize the chance for exposure to a potentially toxic reaction.

To clean and disinfect a surface, you first need to wash it with soap and water to remove dirt and debris, let it dry, then treat it with diluted bleach — at most 1 1 2 cups bleach per gallon of water, Benzoni advises. After applying bleach, let the area sit for about 10 minutes, then wipe it with clean water. He also recommends that you wear gloves when using bleach and ventilate the area as much as possible because bleach solutions can irritate your eyes, skin and respiratory tract.

What’s safe to bleach and what’s not? Mary Gagliardi, Clorox’s in-house cleaning and laundry expert, says to never use bleach when washing spandex, wool, silk, mohair or leather; regardless of their color, bleach will ruin them. So, always check your clothing labels. As for colored fabrics, some are colorfast to bleach; it depends on what dye was used to color the fabric and how it was applied.

The biggest mistake people make when adding bleach is using the wrong amount.

“You need to adjust the amount of bleach you add along with your detergent, based on the size of your load and the soil level,” Gagliardi says. Add ½ cup for a normal load with an average soil level and 1 cup for an extra-large and/or heavily soiled load. To wash sheets, Gagliardi says, select the heavy-duty cycle and hot water temperature, use a good-quality detergent and then add ½ cup bleach.

Gagliardi shares one of her favorite uses for bleach: Add ¼ teaspoon bleach to a quart of water in a vase, then add flowers. The bleach will fight bacterial growth and keep the flowers fresh.

Elizabrth Mayhew, a “Today” show style expert and former magazine editor, is the author of “Flip! for Decorating.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me