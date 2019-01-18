Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Snowshoe event satisfies cabin fever and chili cravings in Laurel Highlands

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, 12:03 p.m.
Burn off cabin fever and calories before chili, with Laurel Mountain event.
laurelhighlands.org
Burn off cabin fever and calories before chili, with Laurel Mountain event.

Updated 18 hours ago

Deep in the heart of the dark and cold of winter, cabin fever can strike.

Appetites for hearty meals also increase this time of year.

From 5-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, Laurel Highlands Conservation Landscape partners, including the Forbes State Forest, will hold a “Snowshoes and Chili” event.

Burn off some energy — and some calories — then dig into chili after the night’s activity.

A guided trip through the woods will be followed by a meal of chili, corn bread, hot cocoa, and cookies in the Laurel Mountain warming hut, 1083 Laurel Summit Road, Boswell, Somerset County.

All levels of snowshoers are welcome, according to Forbes State Forest officials, from beginner to experienced, adults and children.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children.

The event is limited to 30 participants; complimentary snowshoes will be available on a first-dome basis.

If there is a lack of snow, the event will become a winter hike instead, followed by the meal.

Participants should wear sturdy boots or shoes, dress for the weather and bring water and a head lamp.

Details: eventbrite.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

