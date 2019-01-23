Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg hosts one-woman 'They Call Me Q' show

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 11:03 a.m.
Qurrat Ann Kadwani will perform her one-woman show, ‘They Call Me Q,’ Jan. 24 at Pitt at Greensburg.
Submitted
Qurrat Ann Kadwani will perform her one-woman show, ‘They Call Me Q,’ Jan. 24 at Pitt at Greensburg.

Updated 4 hours ago

The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will present “They Call Me Q,”a one-woman show written, performed, and co-produced by Qurrat Ann Kadwani, at 8 p.m. Jan. 24 in Ferguson Theater on the Hempfield campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

“They Call Me Q” is the story of a girl from Bombay growing up in the Boogie Down Bronx and seeking balance between cultural pressure and wanting acceptance into the American culture. Along her journey, she transforms into 13 characters who have shaped her life. Caucasian teachers, Puerto Rican classmates and Indian and African-American friends are portrayed in a humorous, heartfelt performance.

Kadwani is an award-winning actress, producer, emcee, TV host and philanthropist.

“They Call Me Q” is an award-winning performance that ran for seven months as an off-Broadway production, making Kadwani the first South Asian female to accomplish this achievement. She has performed her solo play more than 200 times in 35 states.

Kadwani is a founding artistic director of eyeBLINK and the head of its theater department.

She teaches private classes in solo play creation, monologue writing and performance, monologue prep, audition prep and acting business plan.

Details: theycallmeqshow.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

