'Flip or Flop Vegas' star to give tips at Monroeville Home Show

Aubrey Marunde has a knack for turning neglected properties into paradises that often are over-the-top Vegas-style transitions.

She and her martial arts champ/handyman husband, Bristol, have made HGTV’s “Flip or Flop Vegas” one of the cable station’s hottest home improvement and real estate shows. The show has been renewed for a third season, with new episodes set to debut in April.

Aubrey will be sharing tips for home renovation and design projects during the fourth annual Monroeville Home Show, set for Jan. 25-27 in the Monroeville Convention Center. Her appearances are scheduled from 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 25 and noon-3 p.m. Jan. 26.

Blueprints and ideas

“She will be doing a presentation on stage both days, a question-and-answer session with the audience and a meet-and-greet session,” said Kelly Simon, producer of the home show. “She encourages people to bring their blueprints, colors and ideas.”

Aubrey moved to Las Vegas from her home in Milton, Northumberland County, north of Harrisburg, after high school, where she was a cheerleader and a gymnast. She earned a spot on the cheer team at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, which helped convince her to relocate from Pennsylvania, she said.

Bristol grew up in the Pacific Northwest, in Sequim, Wash.

Aubrey bought her first house at age 20 and decided to pursue real estate as a career.

“I always knew I would own my own business, and the challenge of starting from nothing and building your business was exciting for me,” she said.

Since 2009, the couple has renovated more than 150 homes in Las Vegas through their boutique real estate and construction business.

Products and services

The home show also will feature more than 200 exhibitors, showcasing a wide variety of home products and services.

“This is the fourth year for our Monroeville Home Show and it just keeps getting better for homeowners,” Simon said. “People can shop for home improvements, remodeling, repairs, decorating and more. The exhibitors have special pricing and discounts that are only offered at the home show during the weekend.”

Other features include a wine pavilion, art and craft showcase, direct sales products, Author’s Avenue, an entertainment stage, Pet Lover’s Pavilion, Kid’s Kingdom, homemade food and baked goods, Starr Hill Winery Wine Pavilion and a beer garden.

Attendees who bring a non-perishable food item for the Cross Roads Presbyterian Church Food Pantry of Monroeville or an item for a pet food drive will be eligible to “buy one admission, get one free,” Simon said.

The Monroeville Home Show is presented by Kelly Simon Event Management of Greensburg. Parking is free.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.