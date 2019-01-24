Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Greensburg antique show and sale promises items for all tastes

Shirley McMarlin
Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, 12:03 p.m.
The Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts will have its annual Antiques Show from Jan. 23 to 25 at the Greensburg Country Club, Hempfield.
Guy Wathen | Trib Total Media
Whether you have $5 or $25,000 to spend, you should be able to find something you like at the annual antique show and sale at the Greensburg Country Club, says organizer John Mickinak.

“Not everyone has the same taste, so there’s something for everyone,” he says.

The show, which benefits the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts, is scheduled for Jan. 25-27 at the country club in Hempfield.

What’s new for this year? Not much, Mickinak says: “Nothing much changes. We’re talking about antiques, after all.”

But visitors will find what they’ve come to expect from the annual event, featuring 40 antique and arts dealers from Pennsylvania and surrounding states, and even Indiana.

According to the SPCA website, show specialties include “formal, country, Victorian and oak furniture, paintings, Oriental rugs, sterling silver, European porcelains, Roseville, cut, art and pattern glass, jewelry, quilts, vintage clothing, linens, toys, crocks, paper and advertising items, postcards and more.”

“You’ll be able to find anything from 200 years old to the 1950s, Colonial to mid-century modern,” Mickinak says. “There will be lots of things of local interest, too, like postcards and advertising from area shops from 100 years ago.”

Also on site, he says, will be another type of antique that is currently popular, “the industrial-type items that people like to decorate with.”

Ask an expert

An “Ask the Expert” appraisal session is set for 1-4 p.m. Jan. 26.

The experts will be Mickinak, who owns the Ligonier Antique Gallery in downtown Greensburg, and John Kroeck, another show organizer and owner of Sewickley Antiques.

The pair have decades of experience in doing appraisals. Mickinak also donates his time to do appraisals for area organizations doing fundraisers.

Each visitor can bring three items to be appraised; no appointment is needed. Fee will be $15 per item for a written appraisal and $7 for a verbal assessment.

“We’ll give the historical background and how it was used, whatever we know or can find out, not just ‘That’s worth $15, get it out of here,’” Mickinak says.

And if an item isn’t worth much money, he promises to let the owner down gently: “Even if there’s just a family significance, it has value to them.”

Show-goers also will be able to buy dinner in the country club dining room.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

