Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Dealing with a 'Debbie Upper'

Carolyn Hax | Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

I have a dear friend who won’t allow anyone to say anything bad about ANYONE. My youngest son was trying to make a point about one of his teachers, who treated him like dirt — we as parents got involved as well because it was concerning son’s health — and this friend said, “Oh no, we don’t say anything bad about this teacher” — completely cutting him off repeatedly when he was trying to explain. I felt she was totally dismissing my son’s legitimate anger about the teacher. I wasn’t sure how to respond. Thoughts?

— Annoyed by Debbie Upper

The topic was beside the point — you had plenty to work with in the dismissal itself:

“Please stop interrupting Billy.” Kindly, firmly.

If an actual give-and-take broke out from there, and if, “Oh no, we don’t say anything bad about this teacher” is something you wanted to counter, then you could have stated your values in response. Such as: “We encourage Billy to speak freely to us. If he crosses a line, then we address that accordingly.”

Then you change the subject, because that’s another valuable lesson for your “Billy.” Sometimes you just need to know your audience and cut some scenes altogether.

Re: Debby Upper:

You’ve pretty much un-taught your kid everything you’d taught him about standing up for himself by sitting there and letting someone walk all over you (your parenting) and him. Call yourself out with Billy.

— Anonymous

Re: Debbie Upper:

The friend: “Oh no, we don’t say anything bad about this teacher.”

You: “Uh. Who’s ‘we’?”

— Not Me

Nice.

Re: Debby Upper:

My mother-in-law will forever chime in with, “But he/she always spoke well of you.” Even if we’re talking smack about, say, a politician or a celebrity. It used to drive me up the wall, now it’s hilarious.

— Smacked

Carolyn:

What about those of us who just are not good on our feet — don’t know what to say in the moment, and have to go back to fix it later?

— Flat-Footed

You mean, all of us, pretty much?

You say to Billy, “I’m sorry I didn’t step in when Debbie kept cutting you off. I was flummoxed and couldn’t find my words.”

The best part of that is, it normalizes for him the experience of being in a moment that gets away from you — and of going back to try to fix it, and of moving on from there.

As for Debbie, try to fix it with her only if it was egregious, by preparing what you will say to her beforehand and making a time to address it with her. “When you [blank], I felt [blank].”

Otherwise, just anticipate: You recognize her tactics, admit the vulnerability of yours that she exploits, and prepare yourself accordingly with a quickie phrase or three for when you’re around her again. “I’m not comfortable with this,” or, “Please let me finish my sentence,” or, “You can have your turn in a moment.”

And rethink the friendship where applicable.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me