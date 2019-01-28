Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Human trafficking happens everywhere, Blackburn Center program notes

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 2:03 p.m.
Shown is a suspected sample of a local human trafficking lure, according to the Blackburn Center.
Submitted
Shown is a suspected sample of a local human trafficking lure, according to the Blackburn Center.

Updated 14 hours ago

Local residents may be surprised or shocked to learn that human trafficking happens in Westmoreland County.

According to Human Rights First , human trafficking enslaves nearly 25 million people a year worldwide, exploiting victims for sex or labor, sometimes both.

The Blackburn Center is collaborating with Reunion Presbyterian Church and the Mt. Pleasant Free Public Library to bring awareness to both community members and professionals.

The 6 p.m. program on Jan. 31 at the church hall, 769 Main St., Mt. Pleasant, will focus on helping attendees understand how human trafficking presents itself locally, and how to identify and respond to its victims.

A question-and-answer period will follow. Those attending are advised that the program contains mature language and themes.

According to the Blackburn Center, many victims can fall through the system’s cracks and often end up jailed or returning to their traffickers.

Those attending will have the option of tracing their hands on red construction paper for an initiative to prevent the trafficking of children to be soldiers overseas.

“It will just be an information table and it’s something the denomination is participating in at the United Nations,” church pastor Sue Washburn says.

The program is free and open to the public.

Pre-registration is requested by calling the library at 724-547-3850 or emailing mountpleasant@WLNonline.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me