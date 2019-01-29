Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Guests rubbing on hosts

Carolyn Hax | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

My boyfriend and I are going to visit some friends who have invited us to join them at their lake house. A few months ago, my friends told me my boyfriend is “tough to like.” I realize his sense of humor isn’t for everyone, but his direct candor — while harsh — is one of the traits I find attractive about him.

I’d like to buffer any difficulties with my friends, but I don’t want to tell my boyfriend not to be himself, nor do I look forward to telling him he isn’t completely liked. Any suggestions on how to approach this?

— Guests Rubbing on Hosts

No no no no no.

Noooooooo.

Do not, ever, take on the role of buffer for someone in a relationship. To quote Finn in “Adventure Time,” “That road you’re on? Leads to nowhere.”

When you are with someone, the combination you create has to stand or fall on its merits, and that includes with your friends, your family, your home life, your professional life, your personal habits, your hobbies, your values, your goals, all of it. It’s not always going to be perfect, obviously, but if you have to exert a special effort to curate scenes and manage personalities and schedules just to keep the whole thing from blowing up, and if you’re already explaining/excusing/justifying yourself and your interest in him, then you’re going to exhaust yourself — especially over time — and sow resentment on both sides. Special orchestration is a sign that something is Not Going to Work.

If this is the right guy for you, then he will be the right guy in unvarnished form with your friends — or he will cost you these friends and be worth losing your friends for. Or he’s not worth losing friends for and you break up. Those are your healthy choices.

Take your consequences upfront.

Re: Guests:

Quoting Finn? Oh my glob, that’s awesome.

— Adventure Timer

That whole episode, “The Suitor,” was like seeing my entire relationship belief system in “Adventure Time” form. I was giddy.

—0— —0— —0—

Re: Guests:

Another possibility: Your friends will grow to like your mate. Two of my closest friends married men who irritated the heck out of me. But they treat my friends wonderfully, are a perfect match for them, and make them wildly happy, so I sucked it up and spent time with them. And now, while they still grate on me, I see the great qualities that my friends see in them and have grown to like them independent of my original friends. Hopefully your people can get to that point.

— Anonymous

It’s important to this other possibility, too — thank you for suggesting it — that Guest not try to buffer the guy: If Guest and he are a good match, then the friends need to see that, and they will see that only through Guest acting naturally with him.

Guest can also say to the friends, “I know you don’t like Boyfriend, but I do, so I hope you’ll give him a chance.”

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me