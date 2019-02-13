Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Three Rivers Depression Era Glass Society includes Ohio exhibit in show

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, 1:03 p.m.
An example of the Empress Line from the Tiffin Glass Museum of Ohio. The museum will exhibit during the Three Rivers Depression Era Glass Society’s March show and sale in New Kensington.
Submitted
Updated 21 hours ago

The Three Rivers Depression Era Glass Society will feature regional and tri-state area glass/pottery dealers in its 42nd annual show and sale, set for March 2-3 at the Quality Inn in New Kensington, 300 Tarentum Bridge Road.

Included will be American glassware from the 1880s to Art Deco to the Depression Era, mid-century modern and glass from the ’50s and ’60s and pottery, planners say.

This year’s special exhibit focuses on Tiffin Glass made in Tiffin, Ohio, and locally in Glassport as part of the United States Glass Co.

Tiffin later absorbed Duncan and Miller in Washington, Pa., eventually closing in 1980.

Those attending will learn about the glass produced beginning in 1889, when A.J. Beatty and Sons built the factory and moved from Steubenville, Ohio, to Tiffin.

Show times are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 3.

Admission is $7 from 10 a.m.-noon on March 2, $5 noon-5 p.m. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 3, free to those under 30 with valid ID.

Free glass identification will be available with admission from noon-2 p.m. March 3, two items per person.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/TRDEGS/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

