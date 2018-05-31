Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: The Westmoreland honors retiring Director/CEO Judy O'Toole

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
Judy O'Toole (right), retiring as Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO of Westmoreland Museum of American Art, with husband Kevin O'Toole at an open house in her honor on May 30 at the Greensburg museum.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Judy O'Toole's daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Ryan Marling and mother Betty Hansen with a portrait of O'Toole, the retiring Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Chief curator Barbara Jones (left) unveils a portrait by artists Mark Perrott and Robert Qualters of Judy O'Toole, retiring Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, during a May 30 community open house.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Judy O'Toole, retiring Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, receives applause during her retirement celebration on May 30 in the Greensburg museum.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Chief curator Barbara Jones (center) flanked by Barbara Fichtner and Kitty Hricenak, members of the Committee for The Westmoreland, at an open house honoring retiring Director/CEO Judy O'Toole, on May 30 at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
From left: Sally Anne Novak, Sally Loughran, Kathy Longacre and Amy Faith, members of the Committe for the Westmoreland, which hosted an open house for retiring Director/CEO Judy O'Toole on May 30 at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
From left: The Westmoreland Museum of American Art staff members Joan McGarry, Mona Wiley, Catena Begevin and Claire Ertl during a May 30 community open house to honor Judy O'Toole, the museum's retiring Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
H and Pat Childs, owners of G Squared Gallery in Ligonier, at a community open house honoring retiring Director/CEO on May 30 at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art on May 30.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
From left: Westmoreland County Commissioner Chuck Anderson and Endy Reindl, executive director of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
It's a bittersweet situation: people come together to tell you how much they love you, but the reason they're telling you now is because you're leaving.

There was joy and sadness on May 30 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art as friends, relatives, art lovers, community leaders and others gathered for an open house to celebrate Judy O'Toole, the Greensburg museum's retiring Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO.

A press release from the museum summed it up this way: "The evening will recognize Judy's remarkable tenure of 25 years and the revolutionary transformations the Museum has undergone during her leadership."

Greensburg Mayor Robert Bell read a proclamation tracing the museum's growth under O'Toole's leadership, from a small local facility to an internationally recognized institution. Westmoreland County Commissioners Gina Cerilli and Chuck Anderson added their salutations and congratulations.

Chief Curator Barbara Jones unveiled "Portrait of Judy," a portrait of O'Toole by artists Mark Perrott and Robert Qualters that will hang in The Westmoreland's post-1950s gallery.

Music was provided by the NewLanders, who reunited for the evening. The group had recorded a CD to accompany the major 2006 exhibition, "Born of Fire," which included "The Valley of Work," The Westmoreland's collection of more than 140 pieces documenting Pittsburgh's steel heritage, presented in its entirety for the first time.

Husband Kevin O'Toole, daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Ryan Marling and mother Betty Hansen provided moral support to the somewhat-tearful honoree, who also lauded the museum staff.

The evening was hosted by the Committee for the Westmoreland. Members on hand included Kathy Longacre, Sally Loughran, Amy Faith, Barbara Fichtner, Kitty Hricenak andSally Anne Novak.

Seen: Ann Nemanic, Endy Reindl, Mike Langer, Kelli Brisbane, Kim Ward, Barbara Ciampini, Sue Pollins, Barbara Ferrier, H andPat Childs, Adam Shaffer andSheila Cuellar-Shaffer with sonMaximillian, Joanna Moyar andBrian McCall, Tom andSaundra Gramling, Anita Manoli, Jon andNina Lewis, Annie Urban, Steve Squires andChad andAmy Amond.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

