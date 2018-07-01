Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: It's 29 years for the gala of Saint Vincent Summer Theatre

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
(from left), Michael Philopena poses for a photo, during the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Luke and Laura Latimer, representing presenting sponsor, R&L Development, and Sharon M. Nies, representing presenting sponsor, First Commonwealth Bank, join Saint Vincent College President, Br. Norman W. Hipps, O.S.B., for a photo during the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Diana and Tim Rennie pose for a photo, during the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), George Shaner and Michael Philopena pose for a photo, during the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, O.S.B., joins gala co-chairs, Phil and Bill Dymond for a photo, during the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Fr. Bonaventure Curtis, O.S.B., Most Rev. Edward C. Malesic, J.C.L., and Greggory Brandt, theatre director, gather for a photo during the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Marie Zanotti, Rick Kunkle and Nancy and Rodger Lewis, gather for a photo during the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dr. Angelo and Pamela DeMezza pose for a photo, during the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Sandi Buzek and Rose Flodin attend the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Joanna and Richard Stillwagon attend the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jared and Cady Henigin attend the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Judy Kovach, Pam Walter and Christine Linville, gather for a photo during the 29th Annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala, held in the Robert S. Carey student center lounge at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Friday evening, June 29, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Saint Vincent Summer Theatre is racking up some big numbers this year.

It's the 50th season for the renowned professional theater company. It's also the 29th year that the theater has hosted a gala at Saint Vincent College in Unity, where the professional theater company makes its home.

Co-chairs for the June 29 event were Phil and Bill Dymond, who have been involved with the gala for every one of those 29 years.

After a champagne-and-heavy-hors-d'oeuvres reception, attendees were treated to Dan Goggin's musical comedy, "Nunsense," about a hapless group of sisters trying to raise some money and right some wrongs.

Many filing into the theater said they'd seen it before and were happy for the chance to see it again.

Gala guest Barbara Ferrier gave her take on the evening:

"I come to the gala to support the theater, so I can get to my favorite part — the cabaret," she said of the popular after-theater parties. "I get my hot dog and my beer, and then I go home happy."

The current season opened with "Harvey," a reprise of a show that was staged in the theater's inaugural 1969 season. Following "Nunsense" is "Leading Ladies," and later, a musical revue for the holidays.

For information and tickets, visit svst.org.

Gala attendance was a near-SRO crowd of more than 225. Presenting sponsors were First Commonwealth Band and R&L Development Co.

Committee members included George andLinda Austin, Greggory Brandt, Janet Bunch, Terry andNina Daughenbaugh, Angelo andPam DeMezza, Karl andCarmen Eisaman, George Fetkovich, Rose Flodin, Josie Funari, Judy Kovach, Jim andMaureen Laffey, Terry andChristine Linville, Tom andDiane Luscombe, Anita Manoli, Pat andGail McBroom, Michael Philopena andGeorge Shaner, Lou andBarbara Steiner, Richard andJoanna Stillwagon, Stephanie Tomasic, Andy andAliesha Walz andMarie Zanotti.

Seen: Luke and Laura Latimer, Sharon Nies, Brother Norman Hipps, Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, Amy Brandt, Joe andOlga Herbert, Chuck andNancy Anderson, Terry Graft andLinda Brown, Bill andJudy Scheeren, David Volpe and Shawn Spadaro, Suzanne English, Gerard Manoli, Al and Sally Ann Novak, Joe and Ann Nemanic, Jess and Joan Stairs, Doreen Blandino and Father Bonaventure Curtis.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

