Out & About

Out & About: Westmoreland Art Nationals exhibition

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 8:47 p.m.
Diane Shrader, Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival executive director, joins Nick Silvis, show curator, during the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday evening.
Diane Shrader, Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival executive director, joins Nick Silvis, show curator, during the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes Park on Saturday evening.
Exhibiting student artist and one the recipients of the 2018 Olga Gera Visual Arts Scholarship, Clair Sirofchuck, (center, holding artwork), joins her parents, (from left), Mandy and Paul Sirofchuck, for a photo during the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes on Saturday evening, June 30, 2018.
Exhibiting student artist and one the recipients of the 2018 Olga Gera Visual Arts Scholarship, Clair Sirofchuck, (center, holding artwork), joins her parents, (from left), Mandy and Paul Sirofchuck, for a photo during the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes on Saturday evening, June 30, 2018.
(from left), Sandi Parsons joins her husband, Steve Parsons, exhibiting artist and recipient of the Photography Award, (shown back, top), for a photo during the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes on Saturday evening, June 30, 2018.
(from left), Sandi Parsons joins her husband, Steve Parsons, exhibiting artist and recipient of the Photography Award, (shown back, top), for a photo during the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes on Saturday evening, June 30, 2018.
Exhibiting artists, (from left), Dylan Pieszak, Mary Ellen Raneri, recipient of the Mixed-Media Award, and John Carbone, gather for a photo during the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes on Saturday evening, June 30, 2018.
Exhibiting artists, (from left), Dylan Pieszak, Mary Ellen Raneri, recipient of the Mixed-Media Award, and John Carbone, gather for a photo during the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes on Saturday evening, June 30, 2018.
(from left), Exhibiting artists, Sherry Miller, (art shown back), and John Feldman, pose for a photo at the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes on Saturday evening, June 30, 2018.
(from left), Exhibiting artists, Sherry Miller, (art shown back), and John Feldman, pose for a photo at the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes on Saturday evening, June 30, 2018.
(from left), Exhibiting artist and recipient of the New Entrant Award, Molly Zindash, (artwork shown back), joins Ken Nicholson for a photo, during the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes on Saturday evening, June 30, 2018.
(from left), Exhibiting artist and recipient of the New Entrant Award, Molly Zindash, (artwork shown back), joins Ken Nicholson for a photo, during the opening reception for the second 2018 Westmoreland Art Nationals, held at Twin Lakes on Saturday evening, June 30, 2018.

Amid the food booths, the fine arts and crafts, the music and other entertainment, the historical and cultural displays and demonstrations, it might be easy to miss the Westmoreland Art Nationals II exhibition that is part and parcel of the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival.

Visitors to the festival, set for July 5-8 in Twin Lakes Park in Unity, should be sure to stop in the activity center that is transformed into a gallery for the duration. There they'll find an impressive array of artworks in various media from artists both local and national.

A reception and awards presentation took place there on June 30.

Executive director Diane Shrader, with help from curator Nick Silvis, announced these winners:

Painting, John Hinderliter, Bethel Park; Graphics, Jack Puglisi, Pittsburgh; Sculpture, Brian Reverri, Bethel Park; Photography, Steve Parsons, Jeannette; Craft, Stephan Heywood, Jacksonville, Fla.; Mixed Media, Mary Ellen Raneri, Latrobe; and New Entrant, Molly Zindash, Greensburg.

Richard Harydzak of Murrysville garnered both Best in Show and Curator's Choice awards.

Keith Bastianini of Bethel Park received the People's Choice Award, voted on by visitors to this year's first Art Nationals exhibition, held in May at Westmoreland County Community College.

Juror was Karen Stinnett of Amissville, Va., a painter whose work has shown in galleries nationwide and is carried by Haley Fine Arts in Sperryville, Va. She also teaches high school advanced placement studio art.

Seen at Twin Lakes: Michael and Lisa Ginsburg, Jeff Shrader, Erin Shrader, Connie Riley, Phil Raneri, Gloria Gonzalez, Elizabeth Grosklos, Ken Nicholson, Pat Majcher and Paul and Mandy Sirofchuck with their daughter Clair, recipient of a scholarship named for the late Olga Gera, longtime festival director and volunteer.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

