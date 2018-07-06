Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Thank goodness it didn't rain for Palace Theatre outdoor concert

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, July 6, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
A standing-room-only crowd listened to music by The Bricks at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS free summer concert, on July 5 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Dawna Saunders, Lyn Emrick and Gail Follador tended bar at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS (Thank Goodness It's Summer) free summer concert, held July 5 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Anne-Marie Welty of Southwest Greensburg and her brother Patrick Welty, visiting from Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS (Thank Goodness It's Summer) concert featuring The Bricks, on July 5 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Pam Loughry (left) and Toni Miller at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS (Thank Goodness It's Summer) free summer concert, held July 5 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kevin and Jeanie Bock, attendees at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's July 5 TGIS concert at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Tom Harrold (left) and Savannah Butler at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's July 5 TGIS (Thank Goodness It's Summer) concert, at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Artist Kayla LaVerde (center) with her grandmother Maureen LaVerde (left) and her mother Kara LaVerde at a reception for her pop-up Art in the Alley exhibit, held in conjunction with the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's July 5 TGIS concert at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Bricks performed at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS free summer concert, held July 5 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Mary Ellen Raneri and Westmoreland Cultural Trust President Mike Langer at the Trust's TGIS free summer concert, held July 5 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Melissa Raichel, Peg Colosimo and Victoria Draovitch at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS free summer concert, held July 5 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kathy Vollrath (left) and Diane Hartland at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS free summer concert, held July 5 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Janet Reese (left) and Roseann Mastrippolito at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS free summer concert, held July 5 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Colen Brown, state Sen. Kim Ward and Pam Frank at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS free summer concert, held July 5 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Martha and Jeff Dorko at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's TGIS free summer concert, held July 5 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
As the July 5 TGIS (Thank Goodness It's Summer) concert began in the Palace Theatre courtyard, Kelli Brisbane stood in the adjacent alley in knee-high rubber boots.

“If I wear these, it won't rain,” she said.

Given recent weather patterns, it probably was a good precaution to take — and it worked.

The standing-room-only crowd in the courtyard stayed dry as The Bricks played songs from the '70s, as part of the weekly summer concert series hosted by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust at the Greensburg entertainment venue.

Boots or no boots, there was another reason that Brisbane was standing in the alley.

As coordinator of special events for the Trust, including Art in the Alley, she was pointing passersby to a pop-up art exhibition by Irwin artist Kayla LaVerde.

As the music played outside, the artist presided over a reception in an upstairs lounge area.

Brisbane said the pop-up exhibits are an added feature of this year's TGIS happenings. The next artist to be featured will be welder Michael Riggs, who already has added a pair of metal wings to Art in the Alley.

Among those who came out to support LaVerde were her mother Kara LaVerde with Alex Embry, grandmothers Maureen LaVerde and Irene Johnson and cousins Jessica Ross and Andrew Ross.

Seen in the courtyard: Trust President Mike Langer, Lyn Emrick, Peg Colosimo, Jeff Donato, Rain McCoy, Phil and Mary Ellen Raneri, Barbara Ferrier, Kim Ward, Lenny and Liane Roland, Laura Roland, Dennis and Susan Vikartosky, Bruce Berquist, Jim and Susan Crust, Jeff and Martha Dorko and artist Ray Kuchinka, who painted as the music played.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

