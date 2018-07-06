Out & About: Thank goodness it didn't rain for Palace Theatre outdoor concert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the July 5 TGIS (Thank Goodness It's Summer) concert began in the Palace Theatre courtyard, Kelli Brisbane stood in the adjacent alley in knee-high rubber boots.

“If I wear these, it won't rain,” she said.

Given recent weather patterns, it probably was a good precaution to take — and it worked.

The standing-room-only crowd in the courtyard stayed dry as The Bricks played songs from the '70s, as part of the weekly summer concert series hosted by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust at the Greensburg entertainment venue.

Boots or no boots, there was another reason that Brisbane was standing in the alley.

As coordinator of special events for the Trust, including Art in the Alley, she was pointing passersby to a pop-up art exhibition by Irwin artist Kayla LaVerde.

As the music played outside, the artist presided over a reception in an upstairs lounge area.

Brisbane said the pop-up exhibits are an added feature of this year's TGIS happenings. The next artist to be featured will be welder Michael Riggs, who already has added a pair of metal wings to Art in the Alley.

Among those who came out to support LaVerde were her mother Kara LaVerde with Alex Embry, grandmothers Maureen LaVerde and Irene Johnson and cousins Jessica Ross and Andrew Ross.

Seen in the courtyard: Trust President Mike Langer, Lyn Emrick, Peg Colosimo, Jeff Donato, Rain McCoy, Phil and Mary Ellen Raneri, Barbara Ferrier, Kim Ward, Lenny and Liane Roland, Laura Roland, Dennis and Susan Vikartosky, Bruce Berquist, Jim and Susan Crust, Jeff and Martha Dorko and artist Ray Kuchinka, who painted as the music played.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.