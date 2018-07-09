Out & About: Selwyn Birchwood Band returns to SummerSounds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

So cool they were hot, or so hot they were cool.

They were the Selwyn Birchwood Band, heating up the SummerSounds crowd with a cool blend of funky, jazzy, breezy, rockin' blues.

Welcoming the band back for the second year in a row, Greensburg concert-goers voted their approval by filling the benches and the lawn at St. Clair Park on July 6.

Birchwood said it was a 20-hour drive from home base in Orlando, Fla., but there was no sign of road fatigue. The band was fresh and focused, playing hard until the sun went down and the stars came out.

Opening act was East Coast Turnaround, a Jeannette-based band who call themselves the Fathers of Trucker Rock.

The free summer concert series continues weekly in the park through Sept. 7, so there's plenty more rock, reggae, folk, pop, soul and more to come. Check out the schedule at summersounds.com.

Seen in the park: SummerSounds co-founder Gene James and volunteer coordinator Janet McNeel, Rob DePasquale, Jim Bozic, Rose Cornell, Mitch Jordan, Peter and Brenda Mahoney, Eddie and Lori Kolakowski, Alice Macik, Don Henry, Ray and Cathie Palmer, Steve and Jeannie McClaning, Deb Cavrak, Mike Malone, Doug Bailey and Jan Butcher, Gregg and Janet Johnston, Dave and Cindy Hayden and Michael and Deb Pacelli with sons Connor and Jack.

