Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Selwyn Birchwood Band returns to SummerSounds

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, July 9, 2018, 7:45 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

So cool they were hot, or so hot they were cool.

They were the Selwyn Birchwood Band, heating up the SummerSounds crowd with a cool blend of funky, jazzy, breezy, rockin' blues.

Welcoming the band back for the second year in a row, Greensburg concert-goers voted their approval by filling the benches and the lawn at St. Clair Park on July 6.

Birchwood said it was a 20-hour drive from home base in Orlando, Fla., but there was no sign of road fatigue. The band was fresh and focused, playing hard until the sun went down and the stars came out.

Opening act was East Coast Turnaround, a Jeannette-based band who call themselves the Fathers of Trucker Rock.

The free summer concert series continues weekly in the park through Sept. 7, so there's plenty more rock, reggae, folk, pop, soul and more to come. Check out the schedule at summersounds.com.

Seen in the park: SummerSounds co-founder Gene James and volunteer coordinator Janet McNeel, Rob DePasquale, Jim Bozic, Rose Cornell, Mitch Jordan, Peter and Brenda Mahoney, Eddie and Lori Kolakowski, Alice Macik, Don Henry, Ray and Cathie Palmer, Steve and Jeannie McClaning, Deb Cavrak, Mike Malone, Doug Bailey and Jan Butcher, Gregg and Janet Johnston, Dave and Cindy Hayden and Michael and Deb Pacelli with sons Connor and Jack.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Members of the opening act, East Coast Turnaround, (from left), Wayne Baker, Chad Fetty and Ray Kuchinka, gather for a photo at the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Members of the opening act, East Coast Turnaround, (from left), Wayne Baker, Chad Fetty and Ray Kuchinka, gather for a photo at the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
SummerSounds volunteers, (from left), Debby and George Gretz, pose for a photo at the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
SummerSounds volunteers, (from left), Debby and George Gretz, pose for a photo at the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
Concert goer, Tom Fox, dances to the music of the Selwyn Birchwood Band during the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Concert goer, Tom Fox, dances to the music of the Selwyn Birchwood Band during the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
The Selwyn Birchwood Band provides musical entertainment, during the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Selwyn Birchwood Band provides musical entertainment, during the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
(from left), Kristin and Jeff Kuhns pose for a photo, during the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kristin and Jeff Kuhns pose for a photo, during the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
(from left), Jackie Greathouse and her daugher, Lili, 10, pose for a photo, during the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jackie Greathouse and her daugher, Lili, 10, pose for a photo, during the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me