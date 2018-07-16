Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Sun finally shines on SupperMarket

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, July 16, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Rainy days and Wednesdays have been a bad combination this summer for the weekly Lincoln Highway SupperMarket .

The popular food-and-music evenings at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity were canceled due to rain three times during June.

The Fourth of July also fell on a Wednesday, making for another week without a SupperMarket.

But skies were sunny on July 14, and lovers of the event came out in force to eat, drink and make merry.

There was acoustic music by Chris Volpe and Lauren Condon , who has “the best voice in the world, according to one diner.

There also were all kinds of good eats, such as Reuben nachos from Out of the Fire Cafe, various pastas from Aroma Italiano, sausages and smashed potatoes from Chef Dato’s Table, grilled pizza from Connections Cafe and yummy, saucer-sized cookies from White Rabbit Cafe and Patisserie.

If anyone went away hungry, it was their own fault.

Seen: Lincoln Highway Experience executive director Olga Herbert and office manager Kristin Poerschke, Endy Reindl, Bob and Jo Lindsay, Romayne Breniser, Sandy Podlucky, Ron and Theresa Gay Rohall, Jim and Karen O’Connor, Gay Wasserman, Edward Castellano, James and Anna Louise Castellano, Rae Martchek, Connie Aretz, Lorie Elder, Ed and Doris Slater, Carol Ann Leasher, Howard McFadden, Bob Klauss, Bernie Yurko and Chad and Sara Waszo with sons Cash and Canaan .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me