Out & About: Sun finally shines on SupperMarket

Rainy days and Wednesdays have been a bad combination this summer for the weekly Lincoln Highway SupperMarket .

The popular food-and-music evenings at the Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity were canceled due to rain three times during June.

The Fourth of July also fell on a Wednesday, making for another week without a SupperMarket.

But skies were sunny on July 14, and lovers of the event came out in force to eat, drink and make merry.

There was acoustic music by Chris Volpe and Lauren Condon , who has “the best voice in the world, according to one diner.

There also were all kinds of good eats, such as Reuben nachos from Out of the Fire Cafe, various pastas from Aroma Italiano, sausages and smashed potatoes from Chef Dato’s Table, grilled pizza from Connections Cafe and yummy, saucer-sized cookies from White Rabbit Cafe and Patisserie.

If anyone went away hungry, it was their own fault.

Seen: Lincoln Highway Experience executive director Olga Herbert and office manager Kristin Poerschke, Endy Reindl, Bob and Jo Lindsay, Romayne Breniser, Sandy Podlucky, Ron and Theresa Gay Rohall, Jim and Karen O’Connor, Gay Wasserman, Edward Castellano, James and Anna Louise Castellano, Rae Martchek, Connie Aretz, Lorie Elder, Ed and Doris Slater, Carol Ann Leasher, Howard McFadden, Bob Klauss, Bernie Yurko and Chad and Sara Waszo with sons Cash and Canaan .

