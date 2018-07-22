Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Greensburg Art Center displays 'Complementary' art works

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 10:03 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

“Complementary” refers to two entities that supplement or complete each other, opposites that combine to enhance each other or, in the art world, contrasting colors that produce a neutral.

All of these qualities are revealed in works featured in the Greensburg Art Center’s 2018 juried biennial of the same name, which opened with a reception July 21.

In the exhibition catalog, juror Fred Danziger , a Philadelphia-area painter, explained his selections thus: “The show does not reflect a particular ‘viewpoint’ but rather what I felt was the most complete work from all of that submitted.”

Art center President Renie Pollock , who co-chaired the show with member Bonnie Hoffman , said 65 pieces were chosen from 198 submitted.

“The good thing is that we had a lot of entries from nonmembers, so apparently the word about us is spreading,” she said.

Several submissions came from Pittsburgh and one from as far away as Ohio.

Honors included Best of Show to William M. Hofffman Jr. for “Fallen Log,” oil on canvas; first prize to Larry Mallory for “Forest Floor,” watercolor; second prize to Lisa Bane for “See the Beauty,” oil on canvas; and third prize to Harold Miller for “Brush Valley Meadow,” oil on linen.

Artists Pamela Beatty, Leslie Ann Baldwin, Renie Pollock and Ann Cehula earned honorable mentions.

The exhibition runs through Aug. 24. For information, visit greensburgartcenter.org.

Seen at the reception: Pamela Cooper, Kevin and Judy O’Toole, Gloria Gonzalez, Sarah Hunter, Stacey Pydynkowski, Barbara Ferrier, Murat Bankaci, Dr. Joe and Paula Perry, Anita Manoli, Stephen Cehula, Juli Cehula and David Culeton, Cathy Rosensteel, Frank Stiner, Cheryl Kirsch, Rose Sovyak, Phil and Mary Ellen Raneri , Keith and Shirleah Kelly and bartenders Jerry Scorpion and Don Pollock .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

