Out & About

Out & About: Latrobe Art Center welcomes new director Lauren Buches

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
(from left), Flo Palasta, Kathy Rafferty and Janet Mason, gather for a photo at the meet-and-greet reception for the new Latrobe Art Center director, Lauren Buches, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Peg Panasiti and Carol Steele pose for a photo at the meet-and-greet reception for the new Latrobe Art Center director, Lauren Buches, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Rita Kubicek admires some of the art on shelves at the meet-and-greet reception for the new Latrobe Art Center director, Lauren Buches, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Donna Kantorik and Jackie Moreno pose for a photo at the meet-and-greet reception for the new Latrobe Art Center director, Lauren Buches, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Marty Singer, Latrobe Art Center board treasurer, Endy Reindl, Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra executive director, and Roseanne Bodziak, Latrobe Art Center board secretary, gather for a photo at the meet-and-greet reception for the new Latrobe Art Center director, Lauren Buches, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Linda Boxx joins Dana and Tom Buches for a photo, during the meet-and-greet reception for the new Latrobe Art Center director, Lauren Buches, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Bruce Shirey creates an acrylic art piece, while participating in a 'paint pouring' event, held in conjunction with the meet-and-greet reception for the new Latrobe Art Center director, Lauren Buches, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Brooklyn Verellen and Sarah Magee pose for a photo during the meet-and-greet reception for the new Latrobe Art Center director, Lauren Buches, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Latrobe Art Center Director, Lauren Buches, (center), is joined by (from left), Joe Bellack, events organizer, and Lee Markosky, board president, for a photo at the meet-and-greet reception for the new director, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Brooklyn Verellen creates art while participating in a 'paint pouring' event, held in conjunction with the meet-and-greet reception for the new Latrobe Art Center director, Lauren Buches, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Paula Bawski pours acrylic onto canvas while participating in a 'paint pouring' event, held in conjunction with the meet-and-greet reception for the new Latrobe Art Center director, Lauren Buches, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, July 19, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
A meet-and-greet with new director Lauren Buches was held July 19 in the Latrobe Art Center .

Buches comes to the center from her former position as marketing coordinator for Westmoreland Heritage.

Having assumed her duties June 18, Buches said she’s still learning the ropes — and coming to understand the major role the center plays in the life of the community.

Along with center staffers and board members, she said she’ll be making a long-term strategic plan for the center. In the meantime, “We want to make sure we have classes going on, and that the community knows about them.”

Underscoring the latter point, a “Paint Pour” class led by instructor Zack Landry was in progress during the reception.

Students lined up along two tables and layered different-colored acrylic paints in cups, then inverted their cups over small squares of canvas. As the paint flowed out, they tilted their canvas to coat the entire surface, creating multicolored abstract works of art.

The beauty of the process is that anyone can do it, with no particular artistic skill needed, said staffer Joe Bellack , who served as interim director prior to Buches’ hiring.

In case that sounds intriguing, another session is planned for Aug. 16, with details available at latrobeartcenter.org.

Seen helping to give Buches a warm Latrobe welcome were Lee Markosky, Marty Singer, Linda Boxx, Bob Kendra, Sue and Vince Hrubes, Endy Reindl, Peg and Bill Panasiti, Kathy Rafferty, Bruce Shirey, Kathy Koontz, Ed and Rita Kubicek, Matt and Kathy Stein, Donna Kantorik, Jackie Moreno, Lynn Layman and the new director’s parents, Tom and Dana Buches . Latrobe Art Center ‘Paint Pour’

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

