Out & About: Latrobe Art Center welcomes new director Lauren Buches

A meet-and-greet with new director Lauren Buches was held July 19 in the Latrobe Art Center .

Buches comes to the center from her former position as marketing coordinator for Westmoreland Heritage.

Having assumed her duties June 18, Buches said she’s still learning the ropes — and coming to understand the major role the center plays in the life of the community.

Along with center staffers and board members, she said she’ll be making a long-term strategic plan for the center. In the meantime, “We want to make sure we have classes going on, and that the community knows about them.”

Underscoring the latter point, a “Paint Pour” class led by instructor Zack Landry was in progress during the reception.

Students lined up along two tables and layered different-colored acrylic paints in cups, then inverted their cups over small squares of canvas. As the paint flowed out, they tilted their canvas to coat the entire surface, creating multicolored abstract works of art.

The beauty of the process is that anyone can do it, with no particular artistic skill needed, said staffer Joe Bellack , who served as interim director prior to Buches’ hiring.

In case that sounds intriguing, another session is planned for Aug. 16, with details available at latrobeartcenter.org.

Seen helping to give Buches a warm Latrobe welcome were Lee Markosky, Marty Singer, Linda Boxx, Bob Kendra, Sue and Vince Hrubes, Endy Reindl, Peg and Bill Panasiti, Kathy Rafferty, Bruce Shirey, Kathy Koontz, Ed and Rita Kubicek, Matt and Kathy Stein, Donna Kantorik, Jackie Moreno, Lynn Layman and the new director’s parents, Tom and Dana Buches . Latrobe Art Center ‘Paint Pour’

