Out & About: 'Butterfly Tea' charms garden center guests

Greensburg Garden Center’s Tea in the Butterfly Garden didn’t come off exactly as advertised, but it was lovely nevertheless.

Heavy rain on the day before the July 18 event forced organizers to set up inside their quaint little garden house. Even if the grounds had been accessible, guests might not have spied a butterfly.

Garden center President Carla Rusnica said the eagerly awaited monarchs are still in the pupal stage, clinging to the undersides of garden foliage.

“They’re late this year. I don’t know why,” she said.

Still, it was a lovely noontime interlude for the guests, who sat at tables decorated in a “rustic chic” style by garden center member Christine Larry .

Vintage metal watering cans filled with flowers sat at the center of each table, surrounded by green stoneware and glass place settings looking magazine-ready. Burlap bows adorned the chairs.

The similarly colorful repast featured a cold coconut/carrot/ginger soup and lemon scones prepared by member Terry Rogers, along with a variety of sandwiches, fruit salad and cookies.

Helping to serve were Joan Stairs, Peg Annas and Nadine Mason .

Seen: Agnes Lapa, Jennifer Wooley, Helen Carson, Pat Yasurek, Amy Gerborg with daughters Isabella and Emma, Carol Beuten, Connie Deemer, Carmella Demoise, Mary Veazey Clark, Nancy Nemeth and Diane Dale with granddaughter Taylor Dale and Taylor’s friend Anna Shevchik .

