Out & About

Out & About: 'Butterfly Tea' charms garden center guests

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
Guests gather around beautifully dressed tables during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.
Guests gather around beautifully dressed tables during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.
Tables were set with coconut ginger carrot soup topped with lemon balm, during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018. Guest shown back, Mary Veazey Clark.
Tables were set with coconut ginger carrot soup topped with lemon balm, during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018. Guest shown back, Mary Veazey Clark.
Young center members, (from left), Taylor Dale, 11, and her friend, Anna Shevchik, 11, enjoy tea during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.
Young center members, (from left), Taylor Dale, 11, and her friend, Anna Shevchik, 11, enjoy tea during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.
(from left), Helen Carson, Carmella Demoise and Connie Deemer, pose for a photo during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.
(from left), Helen Carson, Carmella Demoise and Connie Deemer, pose for a photo during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.
(from left), Mary Veazey Clark, Agnes Lapa and Pat Yasurek, pose for a photo during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.
(from left), Mary Veazey Clark, Agnes Lapa and Pat Yasurek, pose for a photo during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.
(from left), Isabella Gerborg, 11, her mother Amy Gerborg, and Jennifer Wooley, pass tea around the table, during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.
(from left), Isabella Gerborg, 11, her mother Amy Gerborg, and Jennifer Wooley, pass tea around the table, during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.
Members, (from left), Peggy Annas, Carla Rusnica, president, and Christine Larry, pose for a photo while serving tea sandwiches during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.
Members, (from left), Peggy Annas, Carla Rusnica, president, and Christine Larry, pose for a photo while serving tea sandwiches during the Greensburg Garden Center's 'Tea in the Afternoon', held at the Lefevre Butterfly Garden at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday afternoon, July 18, 2018.

Greensburg Garden Center’s Tea in the Butterfly Garden didn’t come off exactly as advertised, but it was lovely nevertheless.

Heavy rain on the day before the July 18 event forced organizers to set up inside their quaint little garden house. Even if the grounds had been accessible, guests might not have spied a butterfly.

Garden center President Carla Rusnica said the eagerly awaited monarchs are still in the pupal stage, clinging to the undersides of garden foliage.

“They’re late this year. I don’t know why,” she said.

Still, it was a lovely noontime interlude for the guests, who sat at tables decorated in a “rustic chic” style by garden center member Christine Larry .

Vintage metal watering cans filled with flowers sat at the center of each table, surrounded by green stoneware and glass place settings looking magazine-ready. Burlap bows adorned the chairs.

The similarly colorful repast featured a cold coconut/carrot/ginger soup and lemon scones prepared by member Terry Rogers, along with a variety of sandwiches, fruit salad and cookies.

Helping to serve were Joan Stairs, Peg Annas and Nadine Mason .

Seen: Agnes Lapa, Jennifer Wooley, Helen Carson, Pat Yasurek, Amy Gerborg with daughters Isabella and Emma, Carol Beuten, Connie Deemer, Carmella Demoise, Mary Veazey Clark, Nancy Nemeth and Diane Dale with granddaughter Taylor Dale and Taylor’s friend Anna Shevchik .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or viaTwitter @shirley_trib.

