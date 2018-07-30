Out & About: Ligonier writers debut new 'Loyalhanna Review'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Members of the Ligonier Valley Writers had a problem with submissions for this year’s “Loyalhanna Review,” the literary journal that the group has been publishing annually since 1991 — but it was a good problem.

“There was a lot of good writing,” editor Ruth McDonald said at a July 28 Publication Party at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley. “There were a lot of good pieces we just couldn’t get in.”

That was even after the size of the 2018 journal was increased by four pages.

Along with its size, the journal’s reputation also seems to be growing, said publicity director Judith Gallagher . Though most submissions come from Southwestern Pennsylvania (and those with local themes carry a little extra weight with the selection committee), they’re starting to arrive from places farther afield.

This year, entries came from as far east as Rhode Island, as far south as Georgia and as far west as Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Though McDonald said there has never been an age restriction for contributors, this year for the first time, the Review also features pieces by three high schoolers — Kylie Jasper, William Flow and Luke Duffey .

Along with poetry and prose, the magazine also features color photography.

Many of the featured writers, family members and friends gathered for the party, along with others who just like good writing. A few of the authors read their works.

Seen at SAMA: Anita Staub, Jim Busch, Marge Burke, Joe and Susan Potts, Mary Ellen Meyn, David and Valentine Landsperger, Barbara Purbaugh, Laura, Megan and Steven Lindsay, Teresa Lovic, Maggie McClain, Tyler Jasper, Bill and Donna Fridley, Patricia Orendorff-Smith, Laurie Sweeney, Felicia Richards, Dan and Tamara DiBartola, Linda Ciletti and Elaine Masters.

Free copies of the “Loyalhanna Review” can be found at many area libraries, artcenters and businesses. For information, visit lvwonline.org.

