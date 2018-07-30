Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Therapeutic riding center hosts Summerfest

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, July 30, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Luke Bauer, 9, of Fort Myers, Fla., enjoys a cool treat while attending the Ligonier Therapeutic Center Summerfest with his grandmother, Arleen Smigielski of Forest Hills.
Danny Dorian (right), 10, of Johnstown receives a fist bump from volunteer Rick Smith of Irwin after he successfully dunks him in the dunking booth, one of several activities at the Ligonier Therapeutic Center Summerfest held Saturday afternoon, July 28, 2018, in Cook Township.
Haven Giesey, 4, of Ligonier takes a peek at her completed face painting by Josi Bennett (not pictured) of Ligonier, while attending the Ligonier Therapeutic Center Summerfest held Saturday afternoon, July 28, 2018 in Cook Township.
Donna Tidwell and husband Tom Guiher, both of Ligonier, dance to the musical entertainment by Gary Pratt at the Ligonier Therapeutic Center Summerfest on Saturday afternoon, July 28, 2018 in Cook Township.
Brothers Jack Fullmer (left), 4, and Cam Fullmer, 2, of Greensburg delight in feeding the goats.
From left: Debbie Honkus, major sponsor and volunteer, Mike Markosky, owner and board president, Ligonier Therapeutic Center, Catherine Markosky, executive director and founder of LTC, and Jim Wano, board treasurer, gather for a photo at the Ligonier Therapeutic Center Summerfest on Saturday afternoon, July 28, 2018.
From left: Julianna Mills of Latrobe, Ligonier Therapeutic Center summer intern and volunteer and Carrie Bartley of Connellsville, LTC board secretary and volunteer, join volunteers, Ty Porterfield, 12, and sister, Jordan Porterfield, 18, for a photo at the Ligonier Therapeutic Center Summerfest on Saturday afternoon, July 28, 2018 in Cook Township.
Paul Huhn of New Jersey offers a few treats to Buddy during the Ligonier Therapeutic Center Summerfest on Saturday afternoon in Cook Township.
Rick Panichelli of Ligonier (left) and Tom Dattilo of Stahlstown relax and enjoy the music while attending the Ligonier Therapeutic Center Summerfest on Saturday afternoon, July 28, 2018 in Cook Township.
It was nonstop food, music and fun at the July 28 Summerfest at the STAT Inc. Ligonier Therapeutic Center in Cook Township. From the live bands to the barbecue to the climbing wall, horse rides and hay rides, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

The annual extravaganza raises funds for and spotlights the center’s hippotherapy programs for a wide array of clients including people with disabilities, PTSD or trauma-related issues, emotional issues, learning challenges or addiction; along with active military personnel and veterans, children in foster care, survivors of assault or domestic violence and many others.

Lest you think there are actual hippos involved, founder Catherine Markosky explains that “hippo” is Greek for “horse” — so programs include horseback riding and other equine-assisted activities.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

