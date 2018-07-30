Out & About: Therapeutic riding center hosts Summerfest
It was nonstop food, music and fun at the July 28 Summerfest at the STAT Inc. Ligonier Therapeutic Center in Cook Township. From the live bands to the barbecue to the climbing wall, horse rides and hay rides, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
The annual extravaganza raises funds for and spotlights the center’s hippotherapy programs for a wide array of clients including people with disabilities, PTSD or trauma-related issues, emotional issues, learning challenges or addiction; along with active military personnel and veterans, children in foster care, survivors of assault or domestic violence and many others.
Lest you think there are actual hippos involved, founder Catherine Markosky explains that “hippo” is Greek for “horse” — so programs include horseback riding and other equine-assisted activities.
