Pucketos Garden Club hosts annual tea

This group of 88 women shared a cup of tea, chicken salad croissants, scones and pastries, but most importantly camaraderie among fellow garden lovers as they listened to an informative presentation on vintage wedding and bridesmaids gowns.

The annual tea held Aug. 3 is an important fundraiser for the Pucketos Garden Club. Held at St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell, it was an enjoyable afternoon of lunch and a passionate talk by Patti Peer, of Patti Peer Vintage Fashions of White Oak. She shared a history of bridal dresses from the 1890s to 1950s. Her amazing collection shows the detail of these delicate garments, some with stories of the women who wore them. Peer, whose enthusiasm for this clothing comes through in her words, also has a collection of footwear and headwear from the past.

This was the seven year for the tea for the club which is celebrating 85 years strong. Many of the amazing teapots are owned by Alice Stewart of Lower Burrell. A few were supplied by Althea Joseph of New Kensington.

Judy Rhine of Vandergrift chaired the tea. Several members made the homemade food. There were even some leftovers for attendees to take home with them.

“This is always such a well-attended event,” says Pat Lance, of Springdale, who is garden club president. “It’s not just about drinking tea. It’s about supporting the garden club, and enjoying each other’s company, and raising money for the programs the garden club does throughout the year. Patti’s presentation was so informative. Those dresses are beautiful.”

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.