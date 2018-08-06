Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Sunset at the Barn supports study in Rome

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
Father Justin Nolan and Anita Manoli
Rosalie Kasperik (from left), Darlene Latimer, Susan Ciarimboli and Joe Jamison
Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, O.S.B. (left) joins Marilyn and John Hans.
Father Paschal Morlino (from left), Lisa Ricci and Donna and Paul Uhrinek
Mary Kay Miller (from left), Fred and Silvia Marton and Pat Shaffer
Karl Eisaman (from left), John and Malinda Sherid and Ruth Reitmeyer
Carmen and Paula Pedicone (from left) join Karen and Mike Stewart.
Johnette Seecof (from left), Carmen Eisaman and Carolyn Backus
Judy and Dr. Jesus Cenizal
Joanna Stillwagon (from left), Rosemarie McGarrity and Sandy Sarni
Sandi Cherubini Luttner (left) and Bernadette Domenic attend the St. Benedict Education Foundation Sunset at the Barn, held Aug. 4 at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Barn at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

Updated 6 hours ago

It’s hard to think of a lovelier place for a summer evening gathering than the patio of the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve Barn at Saint Vincent College.

Surrounded by lush lawns, gardens and woods, the patio also affords a sweeping view of the setting sun — which probably is why the St. Benedict Education Foundation returns each year for its Sunset at the Barn fundraiser.

This year’s event took place Aug. 4, starting as usual with Mass followed by a cocktail and heavy hors d’oeuvres reception.

The sky was a little overcast, so sunset was not the main event, but there was saxophone music by James Boggs, a silent auction featuring (what else?) Steelers and Arnold Palmer packages and plenty of conviviality.

Based in Latrobe, the foundation was formed in 2006 to provide support to what its website calls “one of the best-kept secrets in Rome” — Sant’ Anselmo, the international Benedictine university that was founded by Pope Leo XIII in 1887.

The soiree raises funds for scholarships for monks and nuns from Benedictine communities, often in the third world, that are unable to support the cost of educating their members.

The event committee included Father Benoit Alloggia , the foundation president, Carolyn Backus , Dr. Jesus and Judy Cenizal, Jack Cherubini, Angelo and Pam DeMezza, Bernadette Domenic, Carmen Eisaman, Jim and Maureen Laffey, Lisa Poole, Malinda Sherid and Clyde and Janelle Snyder .

Seen: John and Marilyn Hans with Tim and Christine, Chuck and Nancy Anderson, Mike Backus, Eric and Michele Bononi, Linda Boxx, Susan Ciarimboli and Joe Jamison, Floyd and Barb Downey, John Sherid, Karl Eisaman, John and Lisa Graziano, Rosalie Kasperik and Pat and Kathy King

Also, Brother Norman Hicks, Richard Kunkle and Marie Zanotti, Dale and Darlene Latimer, Father Pascal Morlino, Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, Bill and Rosemarie McGarrity, Richard and Joanna Stillwagon, Carmen and Paula Pedicone, Michael and Karen Stewart, Paul and Donna Uhrinek, Anita Manoli and Robert and Audrey Wright .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

