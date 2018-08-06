Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Four artists create a 'Conglomeration'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
At left: Family members (from left) Maneesha Kumar-Cleetus and Antara Cleetus, join exhibiting artist, Francis Cleetus, (art shown right).
Exhbiting artists, (from left), Francis Cleetus, Manjushree Roy and Paula Martino, gather for a photo during the opening reception for 'Conglomoration' a four artist exhibit, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Friday evening, August 3, 2018. Artists include Paula Martino, Gabby Walker, Francis Cleetus and Manjushree Roy.
Family members (from left) Subhasish Pal and Simone Pal join exhibiting artist, Manjushree Roy, (art shown right) during the opening reception for “Conglomeration.”
(from left), Peggy Kauffman and Michaelene McWhinney, pose for a photo during the opening reception for 'Conglomoration' a four artist exhibit, held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Friday evening, August 3, 2018. Artists include Paula Martino, Gabby Walker, Francis Cleetus and Manjushree Roy.
Peggy Kauffman (left) and Michaelene McWhinney, admire the art during the opening reception.
Bob Clementi (from left) joins his wife, exhibiting artist, Paula Martino, (art shown in back), Natalie Clementi and Luis Castillo.
Artists Manjushree Roy, Francis Cleetus, Paula Martino and Gabby Walker have combined their disparate but complementary styles for “Conglomeration,” an exhibition running through Aug. 31 in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. The show opened with a reception Aug. 3.

Roy, who organized the exhibit at the invitation of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, says it highlights “the similarities and differences of various art styles, mediums and personalities that come together to form a solid foundation of Art that is healing, rejuvenating and in today’s world a very statement of our own individuality.”

Information on the show is available at 724-836-1123 or thepalacetheatreorg/ggcc.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

