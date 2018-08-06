Out & About: Saint Vincent theater-goers enjoy late-night cabaret

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you haven’t bought tickets yet for “Leading Ladies,” playing through Aug. 19 at the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre , maybe you should.

Attendees at the cabaret following the Aug. 4 performance gave it an overwhelming thumbs-up.

“It’s probably the funniest one I’ve ever seen,” said Pete Hutchinson , seconded by his wife Ginny .

The Hutchinsons’ rave review was echoed by Patsy and Pam Pezzoli and Joe and Suzanne Kijowski, all long-time fans of the theater.

The cabarets allow theater-goers to wind down after performances with a beer or a soft drink, along with complimentary hot dogs and baskets of popcorn.

Servers are students from Saint Vincent College, home to the professional theater that is celebrating its 50th season in 2018.

Others who stuck around for the Aug. 4 cabaret included Donna Kantorik, Dave and Jackie Moreno, Matty Williams, Mike and Sue Chanoski, Michael and Linda Ralph, Lou and Kay Condrasky and Jerry and Kay Musick.

Cast members David Cabot, Cav O’Leary, Erika Strasburg, Jack Lafferty, Gael Schaefer and Jenny Malarkey also were seen mingling in the crowd.

In case you’re wondering, “Leading Ladies” finds two down-on-their-luck Shakespearean actors trying to convince a rich old lady that they are her long-lost nieces, in order to inherit her money.

For details and tickets, visit svst.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.