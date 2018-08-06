Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Saint Vincent theater-goers enjoy late-night cabaret

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
Michael and Linda Ralph (from left) join Kay and Lou Condrasky.
Michael and Linda Ralph (from left) join Kay and Lou Condrasky.
(from left), Kay and Jerry Musick pose for a photo at the cabaret following the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre performance of 'Leading Ladies', held at the Carey Student Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 4, 2018.
(from left), Kay and Jerry Musick pose for a photo at the cabaret following the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre performance of 'Leading Ladies', held at the Carey Student Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 4, 2018.
Performers (from left) David Cabot, Erika Strasburg and Jack Lafferty
Performers (from left) David Cabot, Erika Strasburg and Jack Lafferty
Performers (from left) Cav O’Leary, Gael Schaefer and Jenny Malarkey, gather at the cabaret following the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre performance of “Leading Ladies,” held Aug. 4 at the Carey Student Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity.
Performers (from left) Cav O’Leary, Gael Schaefer and Jenny Malarkey, gather at the cabaret following the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre performance of “Leading Ladies,” held Aug. 4 at the Carey Student Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity.
Saint Vincent student, Ceceilia Surovec, serves hot dogs to guests attending the cabaret following the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre performance of 'Leading Ladies', held at the Carey Student Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 4, 2018.
Saint Vincent student, Ceceilia Surovec, serves hot dogs to guests attending the cabaret following the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre performance of 'Leading Ladies', held at the Carey Student Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Saturday evening, August 4, 2018.
Patty Morehack (from left), Karen Still and Debbie Welch
Patty Morehack (from left), Karen Still and Debbie Welch

Updated 5 hours ago

If you haven’t bought tickets yet for “Leading Ladies,” playing through Aug. 19 at the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre , maybe you should.

Attendees at the cabaret following the Aug. 4 performance gave it an overwhelming thumbs-up.

“It’s probably the funniest one I’ve ever seen,” said Pete Hutchinson , seconded by his wife Ginny .

The Hutchinsons’ rave review was echoed by Patsy and Pam Pezzoli and Joe and Suzanne Kijowski, all long-time fans of the theater.

The cabarets allow theater-goers to wind down after performances with a beer or a soft drink, along with complimentary hot dogs and baskets of popcorn.

Servers are students from Saint Vincent College, home to the professional theater that is celebrating its 50th season in 2018.

Others who stuck around for the Aug. 4 cabaret included Donna Kantorik, Dave and Jackie Moreno, Matty Williams, Mike and Sue Chanoski, Michael and Linda Ralph, Lou and Kay Condrasky and Jerry and Kay Musick.

Cast members David Cabot, Cav O’Leary, Erika Strasburg, Jack Lafferty, Gael Schaefer and Jenny Malarkey also were seen mingling in the crowd.

In case you’re wondering, “Leading Ladies” finds two down-on-their-luck Shakespearean actors trying to convince a rich old lady that they are her long-lost nieces, in order to inherit her money.

For details and tickets, visit svst.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me