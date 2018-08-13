Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Loyalhanna Watershed hosts annual harvest dinner

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
(from left), Maria DiPiazza and Brianna Brown, supply wine from la Vigneta winery, during the annual Loyalhanna Watershed Association Harvest Dinner, held at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn in Ligonier on Saturday evening, August 11, 2018.
Dinner guests, (from left), Bud and Peggy Shepler, Linda Kim and Barb Kleppic, gather for a photo at the annual Loyalhanna Watershed Association Harvest Dinner, held at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn in Ligonier on Saturday evening, August 11, 2018.
Shay MacDonald (from left), executive chef at Green Gables Restaurant, and Carrie MacDonald, guest services and sales manager at Green Gables Restaurant, join Mary Louise Stoughton, proprietor and wine director of Green Gables Restaurant, and her daughter, Anna Stoughton-Miller, 7.
(from left), Stuart Steele, Mary Louise Stoughton, proprietor and wine director of Green Gables Restaurant, and her daughter, Anna Stoughton-Miller, 7, pose for a photo at the annual Loyalhanna Watershed Association Harvest Dinner, held at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn in Ligonier on Saturday evening, August 11, 2018.
Dinner guests, (from left), Ron Rohall and Theresa Gay Rohall, join Karen Sherwin for a photo, at the annual Loyalhanna Watershed Association Harvest Dinner, held at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn in Ligonier on Saturday evening, August 11, 2018.
Celebrating the bounty of local foods, the Loyalhanna Watershed Association hosted the third annual Harvest Dinner on Aug. 11 at its Watershed Farm headquarters just west of Ligonier.

The dinner, presented in association with the Ligonier Country Market, was prepared by Chef Shay MacDonald from the renowned Green Gables Restaurant in Jennerstown, a market vendor.

MacDonald was assisted by his wife Carrie MacDonald , guest services manager at the restaurant.

The fresh-and-local menu relied heavily on “what we had in the garden at Green Gables, and what would be ready this week,” the chef said.

One of those fresh vegetables was kohlrabi, which MacDonald said was new to the garden this year and was recently added to his repertoire.

Appetizers and desserts were provided by other market vendors.

Welcoming guests on behalf of the LWA was Executive Director Susan Huba , while Executive Director Carrie Frei and board Secretary Bridget Horman did the honors on behalf of the Country Market.

Guests had the opportunity to purchase wines from La Vigneta Winery in Sarver, Butler County. Troubadour Wayne Shaffer provided acoustic music.

Among guests in the barn-turned-conference center overlooking a scenic wetland were Herb and Jeanne Gundy, Tom and Nancy Donchez, Bill and Pam Stablein, Art and Cheryl McMullen, Linda Taylor, Jane Fritz, Rebecca Hagen, Scott Perkins, Marie Woof, Ron and Theresa Gay Rohall, Tim and Sue Steel, Pat Slack, Ryan and Judy Podlucky, Gina Varrone, Jerry Harris and Mary Louise Stoughton with daughter Anna Stoughton-Miller .

The LWA works to protect water quality and preserve land in the 298-square-mile Loyalhanna Creek watershed in Westmoreland County. For information, visit loyal hannawatershed.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

