Out & About

O&A: New Jeannette art gallery opens its doors

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
(from left), Marlene Marra, Livvie DeLuca, Rosalia DeLuca and Darlene Lazur, gather or a photo at the You Are Here gallery premier, featuring 'Black on White' works on paper, held at You Are Here in Jeannette on Friday evening, August 10, 2018. Exhibiting artists include Larry Brandstetter, Pam Cooper, Steve Parsons and John Howard
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artist, John Howard,( photography shown left and slideshow shown right), poses for a photo at the You Are Here gallery premier, featuring 'Black on White' works on paper, held at You Are Here in Jeannette on Friday evening, August 10, 2018. Exhibiting artists include Larry Brandstetter, Pam Cooper, Steve Parsons and John Howard.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Ethan Smith, 5, admires the canes and walking sticks that are donated through the 'Lean on Me' program, while attending the You Are Here gallery premier, featuring 'Black on White' works on paper, held at You Are Here in Jeannette on Friday evening, August 10, 2018. Exhibiting artists include Larry Brandstetter, Pam Cooper, Steve Parsons and John Howard
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artist Pamela Cooper (left) with son Kyle Brooks
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Tony Brandstetter, Mary Lou Colaizzi, Larry Brandstetter, (exhibiting artist), and Patty Brandstetter, gather for a photo at the You Are Here gallery premier, featuring 'Black on White' works on paper, held at You Are Here in Jeannette on Friday evening, August 10, 2018. Exhibiting artists include Larry Brandstetter, Pam Cooper, Steve Parsons and John Howard
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Founders Mary Briggs (left) and Jen Costello
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jeannette has a new space where local artists can create, network, exhibit and even find bargains on art-making materials — and where art-lovers can view their work. You Are Here: A Place for Art, a new nonprofit art center on Clay Avenue, opened its doors with a public reception on Aug. 10.

The first gallery exhibition is “Black on White,” with works by Larry Brandstetter, Pamela Cooper and Mike Kelly , along with writing by members of the Glass City Poetry Group.

The creative team behind You Are Here includes Mary Briggs, Jen Costello and Maddie Jaynes . The center also manages Lean On Me, a network of woodcarvers who make and donate unique walking canes to people with diminished mobility. For information, visit yah406clay.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

