Out & About: Animal Friends hosts popular jewelry bash

Animal Friends of Westmoreland hosted its perennially popular Jewelry and Purse Bash on Aug. 8 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.

Fans of both accessories and animals came out to support the animal rescue organization that has rehabilitated and rehomed more than 3,000 animals since its establishment in 2006.

Founded by Candy Valentino , Animal Friends started with a small-animal no-kill shelter in Youngwood and, in 2017, added a large animal sanctuary in Unity.

The event at Ferrante’s included dinner and dessert, cash bar, a 50-50 drawing and a jewelry giveaway every 10 minutes.

Organizers say they’re always in need of monetary donations, along with “wish list” items that can be viewed at animalfriendswestmoreland.org.

