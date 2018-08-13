Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Animal Friends hosts popular jewelry bash

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
(from left), Melissa Riggatire and Kim Poling, pose for a photo during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Jewelry and Purse Bash, held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018.
(from left), Melissa Riggatire and Kim Poling, pose for a photo during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Jewelry and Purse Bash, held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018.
Volunteer Vince Brasco (from left), Amy Sartori, office administrator, and volunteer Wendy McIlvaine.
Volunteer Vince Brasco (from left), Amy Sartori, office administrator, and volunteer Wendy McIlvaine.
Volunteers, (from left), Justine Long, Carrie Halas and Wendy Fenton, gather for a photo during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Jewelry and Purse Bash, held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018.
Volunteers, (from left), Justine Long, Carrie Halas and Wendy Fenton, gather for a photo during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Jewelry and Purse Bash, held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018.
(from left), Heather Cordial admires Sabika jewelry with the assistance of consultant, Barbara Lightcap, during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Jewelry and Purse Bash, held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018.
(from left), Heather Cordial admires Sabika jewelry with the assistance of consultant, Barbara Lightcap, during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Jewelry and Purse Bash, held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018.
Clair Sartori and special guest, 'Baby Doll', pick numbers from the ball machines, during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Jewelry and Purse Bash, held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018.
Clair Sartori and special guest, 'Baby Doll', pick numbers from the ball machines, during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Jewelry and Purse Bash, held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018.
(from left), Kim Dvorsky, a consultant for Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski, shows a bracelet to Laura Johnson, during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Jewelry and Purse Bash, held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018.
(from left), Kim Dvorsky, a consultant for Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski, shows a bracelet to Laura Johnson, during The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Jewelry and Purse Bash, held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Wednesday evening, August 8, 2018.
The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Founder and President Candy Nelson (from left) and special guest, Baby Doll, one of the dogs at the shelter, join Jenna Tarabek and Bethany Morse.
The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Founder and President Candy Nelson (from left) and special guest, Baby Doll, one of the dogs at the shelter, join Jenna Tarabek and Bethany Morse.

Updated 1 hour ago

Animal Friends of Westmoreland hosted its perennially popular Jewelry and Purse Bash on Aug. 8 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.

Fans of both accessories and animals came out to support the animal rescue organization that has rehabilitated and rehomed more than 3,000 animals since its establishment in 2006.

Founded by Candy Valentino , Animal Friends started with a small-animal no-kill shelter in Youngwood and, in 2017, added a large animal sanctuary in Unity.

The event at Ferrante’s included dinner and dessert, cash bar, a 50-50 drawing and a jewelry giveaway every 10 minutes.

Organizers say they’re always in need of monetary donations, along with “wish list” items that can be viewed at animalfriendswestmoreland.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me