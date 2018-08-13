Out & About: Art center toasts summer with 'Suds 'N Mugs'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sometimes a beer tasting is just a beer tasting — good beer, good food, good music and good fun.

Nothing wrong with that, but the Greensburg Art Center took the concept a step further Aug. 11 with Suds ‘N Mugs , held outdoors under tents on the center grounds.

Every ticket purchase came with a ceramic mug handcrafted by a teacher or student in the center’s pottery studio. The artistic treasures came in a variety of sizes, shapes and glazes.

The afternoon party also was the center’s first foray into a beer bash, said President Renie Pollock . It’s usually wine, not beer, served at the exhibition openings and other special events.

“We had someone say to us, ‘You always do wine; what’s wrong with beer?’ ” Pollock said. “Actually, it was (member artist) Ron Korczynski. He would always bring a six-pack of beer to our openings.”

The craft brews from Quinn Brewing Co. of Irwin proved a nice complement to the grilled hot dogs, pulled pork, nachos and other picnic-style foods being served.

Cornhole boards were available for guests with a competitive spirit and a strong arm, while more ceramic items were offered for sale.

Anyone wanting to get their groove had the boogaloo music of The Goodfoots from Pittsburgh. Members of the sax-heavy band include Micah Nagel, Mike Manzetti, Ray Sneed, Anna Loch, Brandon Miller, Matt Klump and Matt Middleman .

Helping Pollock organize the party were potters Aline Sherwood, Ann Barish, Denise Moore and Polly O’Hara.

Seen: Nancy Waitkus, Ed and Carol Gross, Pat and Don Majcher, Pamela Cooper, Keith and Shirleah Kelly, Gloria Gonzalez, Bill and Susan Kiren, Suzanne Panchura, Barbara Ferrier, Nancy Wallace, Linda Wagner, Johanna Sheppard, Larry and Margie Barish, Jim and Roberta Materkowski, Pat O’Hara, Steve and Courtney Nitkiewicz with daughter Aria, Deanna Ankney, Debbie Ankney, Denise Clausner, Gene and Nancy Dalverny, Sharon Beckman, Megan, Ella and Abby Nagel and grillmaster Don Pollock .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.