Out & About

Out & About: Local landscapes star in Ligonier museum show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 9:04 p.m.
From left: Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art — Ligonier site coordinator, Kristin Miller joins SAMA executive director Vanessa Houser for a photo, during the opening reception for “Doreen Currie: Plein Air Paradigm”, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier on Saturday evening, August 18, 2018.
From left: Barbara Bush and Kevin Kutz and exhibiting artist Doreen Currie
From left: Pat Dickun, Peg Panasiti and Karen Rafferty
From left: Steve McClung, Molly Schneider, Holli Kranz and Patrick Schneider, gather for a photo during the opening reception for “Doreen Currie: Plein Air Paradigm”, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier on Saturday evening, August 18, 2018.
From left: Jill Anderson, Don Currie, Tyson Currie and his son, Cole Currie, 11⁄ 2
From left: Kevin Kutz, Tom McCarty and Lee Rummel, provide musical entertainment during the opening reception for “Doreen Currie: Plein Air Paradigm”, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier on Saturday evening, August 18, 2018.
From left: Anita Manoli, Elisabeth de St. Maurice and Linda Blum, pose for a photo during the opening reception for “Doreen Currie: Plein Air Paradigm”, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier on Saturday evening, August 18, 2018.
From left: Henry Troy, Phyllis Marks and Beth and Jeff Mori
Fourth-generation Latrobe native and well-known painter Doreen Currie shows her love of the area in “Doreen Currie: Plein-Air Paradigm,” now on display in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

Family, friends and fans gathered in the rustic art space on Aug. 18 for an opening reception for the exhibition that runs through Nov. 4.

Using oil as her primary medium, Currie is often found along local byways with paintbrush in hand.

“A wise teacher told me years ago to paint what you know, and I have always loved the countryside of Pennsylvania,” she said in a release announcing the show.

Currie will talk about “Plein-Air Paradigm” during Lunch a l’Art at noon Aug. 23 in the Ligonier Township museum.

For information, call 724-238-6015 or visit sama-art.org.

— Shirley McMarlin

