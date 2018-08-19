Out & About: Derry Area Historical Society thanks Innkeepers group

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Derry Area Historical Society thanked a special group of supporters on Aug. 17 at its annual Innkeepers Dinner .

The Innkeepers are people who donate at least $175 per year to help “keep the lights on” at the Fulton House Inn museum and blacksmith shop in New Derry.

Members of that group who were present for the event at Aroma Italiano in Latrobe included Audrey Critchfield, Helen Critchfield , Dr. Richard and Karen Hansen, Ed and JoAnna Lamolinara, James and Gretchen Prah , Dr. Edward Torba and Robert and JoAnne Vicini .

President Bill Snyder gave diners a “State of the Society” recap, including information on two recent projects the society has been involved in.

First is aiding Boy Scout Ean Lamolinara with the installation of historical markers at the sites of Fort Barr, Fort Elder, Wilson’s Blockhouse, Fort Pomeroy and Fort Wallace as part of his Eagle Scout project. Second is obtaining new memorial markers for Revolutionary War veterans buried in the Old Salem Community Church graveyard.

The evening also included a program of society founders and longtime supporters sharing their memories of growing up in the Latrobe-Derry area.

Panelists included Ed Lamolinara, Phyllis Humphreys, Stanley Aikens, Mary Lou Townsend and Rich Rupert .

Seen at dinner: Melissa Brooks, Evelyn Ruffing, Willy and Missy Snyder, Phil and Gladys Light, Pat and Donna Showalter, Margaret Graham, Martha Zanotto, Mark and Janice Reynolds, Dave and Kelly McCleary and Mark and Debby Zello .

For information on the DAHS mission and programs, visit derryhistory.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.