Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Derry Area Historical Society thanks Innkeepers group

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 9:06 p.m.
From left: Derry Area Historical Society board members Pat Showalter, Melissa Brooks, Bill Snyder and Will Snyder. Bill Snyder is president and Showwalter, vice president
From left: Derry Area Historical Society board members Pat Showalter, Melissa Brooks, Bill Snyder and Will Snyder. Bill Snyder is president and Showwalter, vice president
From left: Derry Area Historical Society founding members Ed Lamolinara, Rich Rupert and Phyllis Humphreys
From left: Derry Area Historical Society founding members Ed Lamolinara, Rich Rupert and Phyllis Humphreys
Derry Area Historical Society board member Donna Showalter (left) with guest speaker Mary Lou Townsend, the society president
Derry Area Historical Society board member Donna Showalter (left) with guest speaker Mary Lou Townsend, the society president
Dave and Kelly McCleary
Dave and Kelly McCleary
Below, from left: Dr. Richard and Karen Hauser and Dr. Ed Turba
Below, from left: Dr. Richard and Karen Hauser and Dr. Ed Turba
Gretchen and James Prah
Gretchen and James Prah
Helen Critchfield (left) and Audrey Critchfield
Helen Critchfield (left) and Audrey Critchfield
JoAnne and Robert Vicini
JoAnne and Robert Vicini
Below: Liz and Bob Brewer
Below: Liz and Bob Brewer

Updated 3 hours ago

Derry Area Historical Society thanked a special group of supporters on Aug. 17 at its annual Innkeepers Dinner .

The Innkeepers are people who donate at least $175 per year to help “keep the lights on” at the Fulton House Inn museum and blacksmith shop in New Derry.

Members of that group who were present for the event at Aroma Italiano in Latrobe included Audrey Critchfield, Helen Critchfield , Dr. Richard and Karen Hansen, Ed and JoAnna Lamolinara, James and Gretchen Prah , Dr. Edward Torba and Robert and JoAnne Vicini .

President Bill Snyder gave diners a “State of the Society” recap, including information on two recent projects the society has been involved in.

First is aiding Boy Scout Ean Lamolinara with the installation of historical markers at the sites of Fort Barr, Fort Elder, Wilson’s Blockhouse, Fort Pomeroy and Fort Wallace as part of his Eagle Scout project. Second is obtaining new memorial markers for Revolutionary War veterans buried in the Old Salem Community Church graveyard.

The evening also included a program of society founders and longtime supporters sharing their memories of growing up in the Latrobe-Derry area.

Panelists included Ed Lamolinara, Phyllis Humphreys, Stanley Aikens, Mary Lou Townsend and Rich Rupert .

Seen at dinner: Melissa Brooks, Evelyn Ruffing, Willy and Missy Snyder, Phil and Gladys Light, Pat and Donna Showalter, Margaret Graham, Martha Zanotto, Mark and Janice Reynolds, Dave and Kelly McCleary and Mark and Debby Zello .

For information on the DAHS mission and programs, visit derryhistory.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me