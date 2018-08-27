Out & About: YWCA fashion show brings out the glitterati

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tell local ladies that the theme of your fashion show is “And All That Glitters,” and they’ll show up shimmering and sparkling appropriately.

The event was the annual YWCA Westmoreland County Girls in Pearls event, held Aug. 20 in Rizzo’s Banquet Hall in Crabtree, and rest assured there were still pearls aplenty among the metallics and the sequins.

Models donned outfits gleaned from the YWCA Thrift Shop in downtown Greensburg, and part of the fun was emcee Jennifer Miele encouraging attendees to guess how much they cost.

Think $20 to $30 to get outfitted head-to-toe in a trendy dress, shoes and accessories, and even less for casual togs.

The evening began with dinner by Chef Rizzi DeFabo , a welcome from Y board President Norma Skillings and remarks by event chairwoman Carlene Williams .

The final model of the night was Erica Nuckles , recipient of the 2018 YWCA Rising Star Award, recognizing a woman 35 or younger who exhibits early professional success, potential for further achievement and willingness to help others. Nuckles is Fort Ligonier’s director of history and collections and co-owner of the Eastwood Inn in Ligonier with her husband (and date for the evening) Drue Spallholz .

Models included Ruth Tolbert, Concetta Bodnar, Gloria Chasarik, Haley Galante, Abby and Avery Heinnickel, Lisa Jawad, Matthew Kolbosky, Livia O’Neil, Rosa Panza, Marcy Paul, Rosin Rivera Bretana, Sharon Seiler, Paige Thornburg and Linda Vucelich .

On the event committee: Diana Basick, Alejandra Castillo Smyntek, Jackie Johns, Nicolina Kelly, Ashley Kunkle, Paula Maloney, Kathy Raunikar, Theresa Rusbosin, Nichole Smalley and Tina Wodzinski .

Seen: Annie Urban, Barbara Ferrier, Betsy Hoeldtke, Kim Kramer, Linda Assard, Linda Austin, state Sen . Kim Ward, Sherrie Dunlap Gallagher, Patti Buhl, Rosine Dull, Judy Eans, Faye Rosatti, Bonnie Lewis, Molly Robb Shimko, Mary Catherine Motchar, Jill Briercheck, Jo Ellen Numerick, Joan Stairs, Carlotta Paige, Carol Calloway and Janet Riordan .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.