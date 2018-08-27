Out & About: Latrobe Art Center goes bananas with Yellow Tie Gala

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Usually a wild night out is called painting the town red.

In Latrobe, they’re partial to yellow — a color that symbolizes the city’s claim to fame as birthplace of an iconic ice cream treat.

As part of the annual Great American Banana Split Celebration, the Latrobe Art Center hosted its sixth Yellow Tie Gala on Aug. 24.

Ligonier Street in front of the center was blocked off to traffic and transformed into an outdoor nightclub.

As far as the eye could see, there were yellow dresses, yellow suits, yellow shirts, yellow shoes, yellow jewelry and yellow hats. (There probably were some yellow undies, but no one was telling.)

Center Director Lauren Buches was a vision in a yellow frock with white polka dots, accented by red beads, pumps and lipstick.

The crowd be-bopped to the music of Neon Swing X-perience, the gala’s perennial entertainment. Festival princess Piper Anke circulated through the crowd.

Inside the center, there was a bountiful spread of heavy hors d’oeuvres from Ricolita’s cafe, a banana split bar courtesy of Valley Dairy and a regular bar, featuring a signature banana split cocktail and other spirits, staffed by special events coordinator Joe Bellack and his crew.

Opposite the art center in the Quatrini Rafferty building, the Latrobe Area Historical Society hosted a presentation on “Latrobe: City of Firsts.”

Seen enjoying the picture-perfect late-summer evening: Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford and Larry Fannie, Virginia Greubel, Melissa Blystone with her children Alex and Lindsay, Bill Koker, Andrew Lazarchik, Tonia Lazarchik, Richard and Joanna Stillwagon, Don and Joan Orlando, Tom and Donna McClure, David and Janet Seremet, Paul and Patty Hill, Lee Markosky, Jim and Colette Silvis, Bill and Peg Panasiti, Terry Daughenbaugh, Amanda Schmeling, Jeff and Amy Mallory, Tim and Diana Rennie, Richard Gribenas, Michelle O’Barto, Jack and Victoria Townsend, Mary Lou Townsend and “Malt Shop Marty” Singer.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.