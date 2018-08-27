Out & About: 'Artists Who Teach' show their talents at The Westmoreland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s been said that those who can, do; and those who can’t, teach.

That is most definitely not the case with the latest exhibition in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

“Artists Who Teach,” featuring works by 58 artists who are on the faculty of 10 area colleges and universities, opened with a reception Aug. 25 and will run through Nov. 25.

Chief curator Barbara Jones said the exhibition was inspired by a 2011 show of works , 1920-50, by teaching faculty from the Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon University.

It celebrates the region’s wealth of institutions of higher learning, especially the talents of those making art while inspiring students to do the same.

The exhibition covers a wide range of mediums, from traditional forms like oil painting and stained glass, to contemporary forms such as digital video.

A show of works by students of the featured teaching artists will open Sept. 14.

In addition to introducing the new show, the reception also served as an introduction to the community for new Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO Anne Kraybill , who comes to Greensburg from the highly regarded Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark.

Seen at The Westmoreland: Al and Sally Ann Novak, Ellen and Russ Swank, John and Sherri Boyle, Ken Nicholson and Molly Zindash, Susan Pollins, Bob and Pat Majcher, Sarah Hunter, Lauren Buches, Barbara Ferrier, Brian McCall and Joanna Moyar, Sharon Smith, Vernie West, Lauren Churilla, Brother Norman Hipps, Alexis Dillon, Richard and Eileen Stoner, Ron Nigro, Barry and Jo Ellen Numerick, Anita Manoli, Gay Wasserman, Charlene Bidula, Jim and Karen O’Connor and Brother Mark Floreanini.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.