Out & About

Out & About: 'Artists Who Teach' show their talents at The Westmoreland

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 8:03 a.m.

It’s been said that those who can, do; and those who can’t, teach.

That is most definitely not the case with the latest exhibition in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

“Artists Who Teach,” featuring works by 58 artists who are on the faculty of 10 area colleges and universities, opened with a reception Aug. 25 and will run through Nov. 25.

Chief curator Barbara Jones said the exhibition was inspired by a 2011 show of works , 1920-50, by teaching faculty from the Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon University.

It celebrates the region’s wealth of institutions of higher learning, especially the talents of those making art while inspiring students to do the same.

The exhibition covers a wide range of mediums, from traditional forms like oil painting and stained glass, to contemporary forms such as digital video.

A show of works by students of the featured teaching artists will open Sept. 14.

In addition to introducing the new show, the reception also served as an introduction to the community for new Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO Anne Kraybill , who comes to Greensburg from the highly regarded Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark.

Seen at The Westmoreland: Al and Sally Ann Novak, Ellen and Russ Swank, John and Sherri Boyle, Ken Nicholson and Molly Zindash, Susan Pollins, Bob and Pat Majcher, Sarah Hunter, Lauren Buches, Barbara Ferrier, Brian McCall and Joanna Moyar, Sharon Smith, Vernie West, Lauren Churilla, Brother Norman Hipps, Alexis Dillon, Richard and Eileen Stoner, Ron Nigro, Barry and Jo Ellen Numerick, Anita Manoli, Gay Wasserman, Charlene Bidula, Jim and Karen O’Connor and Brother Mark Floreanini.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

From left: WMAA board member Al Novak and his wife, Sally Anne Novak, join Bob and Sharyn Sekora for a photo Saturday during the opening reception for “Artists Who Teach” held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, August 25, 2018.
From left: Anne Kraybill, The Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, Westmoreland Museum of American Art with board president Ellen Swank and her husband, Russ Swank
From left: Kenneth Nicholson (art shown left), Molly Zindash and Ron Nigro (art shown right) gather for a photo during the opening reception Saturday for “Artists Who Teach” held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, August 25, 2018.
Exhibiting artist, Pati Beachley (art shown back) and her daughter, Ava Jett-Beachley, 13, pose for a photo during the opening reception Saturday for “Artists Who Teach” held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, August 25, 2018.
From left: Natalie Frydryck, Chynna El-Ayazra and Theodore Brunner mingle while admiring artwork.
Richard Stoner (left, art shown back left), and Brother Mark Floreanini, pose for a photo during the opening reception for “Artists Who Teach” held Saturday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, August 25, 2018.
Exhibiting artists, (from left), Delanie Jenkins, (art shown back) and Scott Turri, pose for a photo during the opening reception for “Artists Who Teach” held Saturday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, August 25, 2018.
From left: Gary Altemara, Allison Blair and Michael McDevitt and Kathleen Dlugos, (art shown back), gather for a photo during the opening reception for “Artists Who Teach” held Saturday at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, August 25, 2018.
