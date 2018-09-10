Out & About: Modern master shows work at Greensburg Art Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The work of Bethel Park artist John Del Monte is on display through Oct. 21 in the Greensburg Art Center, in an exhibition titled “A Master in Our Time.”

An opening reception was held on Sept. 8 for the show that includes still lifes, landscapes and portraits in oil, pastel and charcoal.

Del Monte, a native of Germany who studied in Italy and at Carnegie Mellon University, has shown his work in galleries in Italy and across the United States.

He uses techniques “reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci and other masters,” according to a release from the art center.

His work also is the subject of “Master Artist,” a 2013 book by fellow Bethel Park resident Raymond Black .

For information on the exhibition, visit greensburgartcenter.org.

