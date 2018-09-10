Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Annual fine arts juried show opens in Latrobe

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Jack and Doris Wood (from left), both exhibiting artists, join Shirleah, exhibiting artist, and Keith Kelly, for a photo Sept. 6 during the opening reception for the eighth annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition, held at the Latrobe Art Center.
Award of Merit recipients, (from left), Rochelle Blumenfeld and Natalie Nakles, (work shown back), pose for a photo during the opening reception for the eighth annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, September 6, 2018.
Exhibiting artists, (from left), Ron Nigro, Award of Merit recipient, and Alan Byrne, (work shown top left), pose for a photo during the opening reception for the eighth annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, September 6, 2018.
(from left), Lauren Buches, Latrobe Art Center director, joins exhibiting artist, (art shown top right), and Award of Merit recipient, Clare J. Kaczmarek, for a photo during the opening reception for the eighth annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, September 6, 2018.
Brenda Walker (left) joins exhibiting artist, Jan Landini, (work shown center).
Exhibiting artists, (from left), Mary Ellen Raneri, recipient of the Mister Fred Rogers Award of Distinction, and Pamela Cooper, (both artist’s work shown back), pose for a photo during the opening reception for the eighth annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, September 6, 2018.
The 8th Annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition opened with a reception Sept. 6 in the Latrobe Art Center.

Among the artists honored were Mark E. Weleski, Best in Show; Mary Ellen Raneri , Mister Fred Rogers Award of Distinction and Stacey Pydynkowski , Ned J. Nakles Award of Excellence.

Juror was Kenneth Nicholson, who has a painting featured in “Artists Who Teach,” the current exhibition in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

The Latrobe exhibition, running through Sept. 30, features 62 pieces by 42 artists. For more information, visit latrobeartcenter.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

